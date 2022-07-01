ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Fatal collision on 15 Freeway prompts lengthy road closure in Corona

By CBSLA Staff
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Corona early Friday morning, which left one person dead. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately...

