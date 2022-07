Just weeks after the last of their cruise ships returned to service, MSC Cruises has announced that they are bringing back the popular Gala Night. Gala Night on MSC cruise ships invites guests to put on their most elegant outfits as the ship offers upscale dining experiences and the best production show of the cruise. There are also special events all around the ship including some with the ship’s officers.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO