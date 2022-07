For nine years Rudy Gobert has been one of the faces of the Utah Jazz. But a blockbuster trade has now ended his storied run with the team. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are trading Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz are getting plenty of tools to rebuild, getting Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks in the exchange.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO