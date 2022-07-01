ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Many pet projects in Michigan's $77B FY 2023 budget

By Scott McClallen
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Taxpayer relief didn’t make it into Michigan’s $77 billion fiscal year 2023 budget, but about $1 billion of lawmakers’ pet projects did. The 2022 budget would increase spending by about $7 billion, a 10% bump over the initial 2022 budget. The...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia report: Hiring goes up, job openings go down

(The Center Square) – Virginia job hirings and quits increased from March to April and available job openings decreased over that time, according to numbers recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 206,000 people were hired in April, which was a 9,000-person increase from the previous...
VIRGINIA STATE
100.7 WITL

Where are the Best Boating Lakes in Michigan?

Where are the best boating lakes in Michigan? Let me just make one thing perfectly clear, I'm not an expert when it comes to boating or anything like that, but I have been on a few pristine lakes worth boating on. Back in my high school days, I used to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jim Ananich
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Has Surplus Land For Sale In Upper Peninsula

Aug. 26 – Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac. Aug. 30 – Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon. You can pre-register and get more information about the online auction schedule at Tax-Sale.info. If you would like to bid on a property, you must register before the property’s auction date. Absentee bids can be made up to 30 days before the auction.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Grocery wars: How Amazon Fresh could shake up Michigan's market

Amazon Fresh is poised to enter Michigan and shake up the grocery industry with stores announced in Troy and Grand Blanc, and others confirmed in Shelby Township and Rochester Hills. As an online and physical grocery store, online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. says it offers customers convenience through in-store shopping,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Zoos#Senior Center#Retirement#Wayne State University#Midland Community Center
My Magic GR

Watch: Michigan Fireworks Accidentally All Go Off In 30 Seconds

Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan. My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.
MICHIGAN STATE
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Spending at Utah's state parks up significantly

(The Center Square) - People who visited national parks in Utah spent an estimated $1.6 billion in surrounding regions during 2021, according to a new report by the National Park Service (NPS). Those park visits contributed an estimated $2.5 billion in economic output in the Utah economy, according to data...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CarBuzz.com

Stellantis Invests $24.7 Million To Build Pentastar V6 In Michigan

Stellantis recently announced a $24.7 million investment in its engine plant in Trenton, Michigan. The Trenton plant is responsible for manufacturing the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated Pentastar V6, which will receive an upgrade next year. This particular powertrain has been a massive hit for the Stellantis group; by February 2019, 10 million units had been made.
TRENTON, MI
Detroit News

Endorsement: Our choice in the Republican primary for governor

We can't pretend that our endorsement for governor in the Republican primary was either an easy or an obvious choice. The reality is there is no truly obvious choice. The GOP campaign has been in disarray from the start, and remains so, with just six weeks left until the Aug. 2 balloting.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan to auction waterfront property, wooded lots across the state

The state of Michigan is auctioning off properties throughout the Upper and Lower peninsulas starting Aug. 2 through Sept. 9. The state Department of Natural Resources will host 15 online auctions for vacant land, including lots with waterfront access to lakes and rivers.  Many parcels do not have public road access or may be unbuildable because of water proximity. Others feature large acreage with water access — true steals. A few are located in metro Detroit, including Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy