Many pet projects in Michigan's $77B FY 2023 budget
By Scott McClallen
thecentersquare.com
4 days ago
(The Center Square) – Taxpayer relief didn’t make it into Michigan’s $77 billion fiscal year 2023 budget, but about $1 billion of lawmakers’ pet projects did. The 2022 budget would increase spending by about $7 billion, a 10% bump over the initial 2022 budget. The...
Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, we're paying more to buy groceries, fill up the tank with gas, take out a mortgage — and soon to cover our property tax bills for homes in Michigan. Homeowners can get ready to see a bigger than normal increases in their summer property tax...
SOUTH ROCKWOOD, MICH. -- A Michigan birdwatcher made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery this weekend when he spotted a bird known as a common redshank in a marsh near Detroit, a few thousand miles from the bird’s usual home. Birding record keepers have confirmed the sighting as the first time the...
Michigan schools are getting tens of thousands of dollars to pay for everything from school uniforms to new logos painted on gymnasium floors, in an effort to eliminate imagery that depicts racist stereotypes of indigenous people. The Native American Heritage Fund announced in June that it would grant a portion...
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of Michigan face a lot of financial trouble because of the significant surge in inflation. And continuously increasing gas prices, food prices, and other grocery items worsens most Michigan residents' financial burden.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. What are invasive jumping worms and what threat do they pose to Michigan?. Jumping worms look similar to earthworms but can easily be identified because...
If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
(The Center Square) – Virginia job hirings and quits increased from March to April and available job openings decreased over that time, according to numbers recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 206,000 people were hired in April, which was a 9,000-person increase from the previous...
Where are the best boating lakes in Michigan? Let me just make one thing perfectly clear, I'm not an expert when it comes to boating or anything like that, but I have been on a few pristine lakes worth boating on. Back in my high school days, I used to...
Aug. 26 – Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac. Aug. 30 – Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon. You can pre-register and get more information about the online auction schedule at Tax-Sale.info. If you would like to bid on a property, you must register before the property’s auction date. Absentee bids can be made up to 30 days before the auction.
Amazon Fresh is poised to enter Michigan and shake up the grocery industry with stores announced in Troy and Grand Blanc, and others confirmed in Shelby Township and Rochester Hills. As an online and physical grocery store, online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. says it offers customers convenience through in-store shopping,...
Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
A Michigan county has shelved plans to build a nearly $90 million sports complex, largely with taxpayer dollars, after unfavorable news coverage and pushback from the local communities. Lenawee County’s Project Phoenix was the proposed recreation and events center in Tecumseh, Michigan. According to the Adrian Daily Telegram, “County...
Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan. My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.
During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925—known at the time as “the Blessing of the Blossoms”—and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist...
(The Center Square) - People who visited national parks in Utah spent an estimated $1.6 billion in surrounding regions during 2021, according to a new report by the National Park Service (NPS). Those park visits contributed an estimated $2.5 billion in economic output in the Utah economy, according to data...
Stellantis recently announced a $24.7 million investment in its engine plant in Trenton, Michigan. The Trenton plant is responsible for manufacturing the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated Pentastar V6, which will receive an upgrade next year. This particular powertrain has been a massive hit for the Stellantis group; by February 2019, 10 million units had been made.
It’s definitely the time of year when we need ample rain to keep things green and growing. The rain has been decent for some areas, and not great for other areas. Here is a look at where the best rain has fallen over the past week. Last night had...
We can't pretend that our endorsement for governor in the Republican primary was either an easy or an obvious choice. The reality is there is no truly obvious choice. The GOP campaign has been in disarray from the start, and remains so, with just six weeks left until the Aug. 2 balloting.
The state of Michigan is auctioning off properties throughout the Upper and Lower peninsulas starting Aug. 2 through Sept. 9. The state Department of Natural Resources will host 15 online auctions for vacant land, including lots with waterfront access to lakes and rivers.
Many parcels do not have public road access or may be unbuildable because of water proximity. Others feature large acreage with water access — true steals. A few are located in metro Detroit, including Macomb...
Comments / 0