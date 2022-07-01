ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Klarna may be worth a lot less than it was a year ago

By Tomio Geron
protocol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlarna is close to raising new funding at a valuation of about $6.5 billion, which would be far below its last round raised last year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move is the latest sign of the effects of inflation and the economic downturn on the fintech sector and...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Things You Should Never Use Your Home Equity Loan For

A home equity loan can be an easy way to cheaply access cash, but it comes at a high cost. Borrowing against your home’s equity risks your home and prevents you from building wealth over the long term. Just like with a home equity line of credit (HELOC), taking out a home equity loan for anything that won’t directly increase your home’s value is usually not recommended. These are the top things you should never use your home equity loan for.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Sequoia Capital#The Wall Street Journal
Vice

Every American Should Get 'Inflation Relief' Money

On Sunday, California lawmakers inched closer to a budget deal that would issue direct payments to California residents making less than $250,000—a plan being pitched as inflation relief. For the past few months, inflation driven by the pandemic, supply chain crises, and the war in Ukraine has pushed food and gas prices to new heights, and the payments aim to mitigate some of that pain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

How to avoid interest on your credit card

Credit cards with APRs as high as 36% can cost you a lot of money just on paying the interest, and countless many Americans are utilizing high interest rate cards with APRs in the mid- to upper-20% range. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) estimates that Americans pay $120 billion each year just in credit card interest and fees.
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Buy Coca-Cola And Health Care, Short These Two

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. “You can still benefit from that defensive trade but not nearly as overbought as the classic utilities and staples defensive sectors,” Young added. Joseph...
STOCKS
protocol.com

Tesla isn't the world's biggest EV maker anymore

Tesla has lost its spot as the world's largest electric vehicle maker to BYD, the Chinese automaker backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Over the first six months of this year, Tesla sold 564,000 vehicles compared to BYD's 641,000 EVs. Tesla's fall from the top spot is tightly related to pandemic lockdowns in Shanghai, where enforcement of China's "zero COVID" policy led to the city completely shutting down for two months earlier this year. Tesla vehicle deliveries dropped 18% from the first quarter of the year because of production issues in China, marking the company's first quarterly decrease since the beginning of 2020. BYD's facilities, on the other hand, haven't been affected as badly by COVID-related lockdowns.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

It’s still Day One for Andy Jassy

Good morning! We hope you enjoyed the long weekend. Today, we’re taking a look at Andy Jassy’s first year in the job as Amazon CEO. It’s a year to the day since Andy Jassy took over at Amazon. And despite 365 days having passed since Jeff Bezos ceded control, many of the company’s problems persist.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Nexo is buying Vauld, marking more DeFi consolidation

Crypto lender Nexo announced Tuesday that it has signed a term sheet to acquire fellow lender Vauld for an undisclosed sum. While Nexo currently manages assets for about four million users, Vauld manages assets for about 100,000 people, according to the company’s estimates last year. Vauld halted withdrawals Monday...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Trading service eToro has called off its SPAC deal

Stock and crypto trading service eToro has called off a SPAC merger and will stay private, the company said Tuesday. The company is also laying off about 6% of its staff. The Betsy Cohen-led FinTech Acquisition Corp. and eToro said in a joint statement Tuesday that the companies had not met agreed-upon closing conditions for the blank-check merger ahead of a June 30 deadline. The deal valued eToro at about $10 billion when it was reached in March 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy