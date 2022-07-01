Class 1A Region 3 First Round Softball (Audio Only): Essex at Orient-Macksburg

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s won an entertaining 11-10 battle with the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Sunday. One day after suffering a walk-off loss, the A’s walked off a winner with a run in the bottom of the ninth. Will Walsh had another stellar night at the...
(Treynor) -- The Treynor baseball team used eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to oust Shenandoah and set up another Treynor/Underwood postseason clash. The Cardinals (14-10) pulled away from Shenandoah (5-21) with a strong close for a 13-3 win in a Class 2A District 15 first-round game on KMA 960 Saturday.
Late offensive outburst pushes CAM past Stanton in Class 1A regional first round. CAM used a late-game run frenzy to take down Stanton by a score of 15-6 in the first round of the Class 1A Region 3 softball tournament Friday.
(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni baseball team quietly put together a strong showing in the Bluegrass Conference. Now, they hope to make some noise in the postseason. The Demons come into the postseason at 14-6. They started the year 3-4, but found a groove in June. "We're feeling good," said head...
(Council Bluffs) -- The defending Class 1A state champion is off to a good start in their defense. St. Albert (17-15) rolled to a 17-0 Class 1A District 2 First Round win over East Mills (6-13) on Saturday. “We were hitting the ball pretty good,” Coach Duncan Patterson said. “The...
(Leon) -- The Central Decatur baseball team enters the postseason hoping their rollercoaster season heads in the right direction. The Cardinals had many highs and lows during their 12-16 season, including a four-game skid to end the regular season. "It's been an up and down year," said Coach Shane Akers....
(KMAland) -- The Football Friday previews continue with a look at Class 1A District 7. Another district that housed an eventual state champion. Van Meter took another championship, and there was a pretty dang good No. 2 in the league, too. Here’s how it finished out in 2021:. 1....
(Anita) -- After a close two innings, CAM exploded offensively to take home a dominant Class 1A District 14 opening win over Bedford. The Cougars (24-2) picked up their ninth straight win in dominant fashion over the Bulldogs (7-16) 14-1, after a 10-run third inning. "We've said we've got to...
(Treynor) -- Red Oak (12-15) baseball's winningest season in 15 years isn't over thanks to the Tigers' dominant 11-1 win over Missouri Valley in Class 2A District 15 play on Saturday. The Tigers' 12th win of the year avenged an earlier loss to Missouri Valley and secured a third meeting...
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills softball shook off some nerves and used a six-run fifth to pull away for a 10-1 win over East Mills in Class 1A Region 3 First Round action on Friday. The Knights (15-14) finished a three-game season sweep of the Wolverines, getting a complete game effort from Malea Moore.
(St. Joseph) – The Clarinda A’s led most of the night but fell in walk-off fashion to the St. Joseph Mustangs 4-3 Saturday. Clarinda plated a run in the third on a Will Walsh RBI ground out to score Tab Tracy. The A’s tacked on two more in the sixth when Nathan Barksdale worked a bases-loaded walk and Tracy hit a sacrifice fly. St. Joseph responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, all on singles. The Mustangs walked it off in the ninth on a Noah Bodenhous single.
(Woodbine) -- Woodbine finds themselves marching on in Class 1A District 2 after taking a dominant opening round win over Essex. The Tigers (20-4) downed the Trojans (0-14) in a five-inning game 13-0 on Saturday evening. "Our boys came out and we played," said Woodbine head coach Jason Bendgen. "We...
(Lamoni) -- Lamoni standout Brayden Olson is yet another Demon set to play collegiate baseball. Olson has put together a strong multi-sport career, and he has decided baseball will be his thing at the next level with Oklahoma Christian in Edmond, Oklahoma. “There were a lot of small steps (that...
(Oakland) -- The Sidney softball team plated seven runs in the first two innings to avenge an earlier loss and grab their first postseason win in 1,460 days. The Cowgirls (8-10) edged Riverside (6-20), 13-10, in a Class 1A Region 3 first round contest Friday night on KMA 960. The...
(Council Bluffs) -- A 15-hit attack and a strong pitching performance sent West Harrison to a 13-3 win over Sidney in Class 1A District 2 First Round baseball on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (15-6) hit up and down the lineup and took advantage of seven Cowboys errors on their way to a district semifinal date with St. Albert — a winner over East Mills.
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District's track is receiving a new coat of structural spray coating later this month. At its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the bid from Midwest Tennis and Track Company out of Denison for $82,000 to apply the structural spray to the racing surface. The board received a second bid from Upper Midwest Athletic Construction out of Minnesota for around $101,000. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz says while the Midwest Tennis and Track proposal came in under the engineer's estimate of $85,000, the bid met all requirements.
(Maryville) -- It's a bittersweet departure for Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski, who begins a new job this month. After a 13-year tenure as president and a career with Northwest that extends back to 1986, Jasinski began his new job as Interim Provost with Missouri State University today (Friday), replacing Missouri State University Provost Dr. Frank Einhellig, who retired June 30. Jasinski took the new job after the Northwest Missouri State Board of Regents voted not to renew his employment contract in April. The move came days after Jasinski released a letter suggesting he was expecting the decision. Jasinski guided the university to achieve record overall enrollment in both the spring and fall 2021 semesters and spearheaded the Forever Green campaign, which has raised over $55 million for the university. He talked about what might have contributed to the strong collaborative effort.
(Tarkio) -- A pair of upcoming theater workshops are scheduled to come to KMAland. July 26-29 and August 1-5, Tarkio Tech will be hosting the workshops in Tarkio and Shenandoah respectively. The events return after being put on hold last year. John Davis, President of Tarkio Tech, says that students will get the opportunity to improve their theatrical skill set.
