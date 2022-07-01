ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Final Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project Released; Planning Commission Hearing Planned for Later This Month

By Ryan Burns
lostcoastoutpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for some acronyms? Buckle up: Humboldt County, acting as lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), has released the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility that Nordic Aquafarms plans to build on the Samoa Peninsula. Clocking in at 1,080...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

New Hoopa Valley Police Chief Inaccurately Stated That Officers Destroyed $10.8 Million Worth of Illegal Cannabis on Tribal Land, Says He Intentionally Released Misinformation as a ‘Test’

New Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Chief Rolando Ramos released a statement today in response to a recent post on the department’s Facebook page that inaccurately claimed that officers destroyed $10.8 million worth of cannabis at an illegal grow site on tribal land last week. The post resulted in a...
HOOPA, CA
kymkemp.com

No Needles at New Site, Says HACHR

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

4,500 Pot Plants Found at Trespass Grow on Hoopa Valley Tribal Land

The following is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department:. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
HOOPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Humboldt County, CA
Business
Humboldt County, CA
Government
City
Arcata, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
North Coast Journal

Eureka Chamber Welcomes New President/CEO

The Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce announced today that Nancy Olson will be coming on board as the new president and CEO of the business organization. "We are delighted to have Nancy on our team,” chamber board chair Linda Wise said in a news release. “Nancy has held high level positions with the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and nonprofit organizations and comes with an entire package of experience that will lead our membership into the dynamic times ahead.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s Fourth Post Election Update

The latest election results for the Humboldt County Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Primary Election are now available:. Remember that this is not the certified results but 100% of the votes have been counted. (Note: the bottom left has arrows that allow you to navigate backwards and forwards through the results.)
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Law Enforcement Respond to the Man With a Firearm Walking Along Hwy 299

About 7 p.m., several calls went to 911 reporting a man with a firearm walking down Hwy 299 near North Bank Road. At least one report said that it was a rifle. LoCO reports that after law enforcement made contact with the subject, they reported they were CODE 4 (safe) and the Fire Department and ambulance were requested to come to where the man was located.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Environmental Quality#Nordic#Energy Industry#Outpost#Feir
krcrtv.com

Health Career Exploration Summer Institute in Eureka holds graduation

EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, a group of 16 local high school students interested in pursuing careers in the health field graduated from a two week-summer education program. The Health Career Exploration Summer Institute allowed students to explore different healthcare jobs and get a glimpse of what it is like to work in a local hospital. Students received on-site educational experiences at Providence St. Joseph Health, in addition to attending classes taught by Fortuna High School instructor Sara Dixon.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
kymkemp.com

Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival Launch on July 9th

Join Friends of the Dunes on Saturday, July 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as we launch the month-long Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival with a live, in-person sand sculpting demonstration and celebration of creativity on the coast! The July 9th event will take place on the beach just to the west of the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center. Bring your sunglasses and hats to view this year’s selected sculpting groups. This summer event will launch an entire month during which you and your team of sand-sculpting superstars can compete in the 27th Annual Sand Sculpture Festival as a dispersed event, up and down the Humboldt coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Dana Nelson, 1949-2022

Dana John Nelson, 72, died at home, May 21, 2022, taking his final call into the Redwoods. He passed at home in Arcata, under the care of Hospice of Humboldt, just as he wanted. Dana was born on 9/9/49 in Bend, Oregon, to Albin and Margaret Nelson, the youngest of...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

BOLO From Hoopa Valley Tribal Police: Looking for Suspects in Theft

This is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 29, 2022, Officers responded to Hoopa Forest Industries on a report of theft. During the...
HOOPA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Injury Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299 Near Weaverville

A motorcyclist crashed in Trinity County near the intersection of Hwy 299 and Little Browns Creek Road about 6:48 p.m. The CHP Traffic Incident Information Page reports this is a major injury crash. The rider, who has “major injuries to the chest” was taken to Mercy Hospital in Redding.
WEAVERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy