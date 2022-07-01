Final Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project Released; Planning Commission Hearing Planned for Later This Month
Ready for some acronyms? Buckle up: Humboldt County, acting as lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), has released the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility that Nordic Aquafarms plans to build on the Samoa Peninsula. Clocking in at 1,080...lostcoastoutpost.com
