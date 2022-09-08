ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is GAC Family’s Trevor Donovan? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestant

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmNl3_0gSdMfQ700

Holiday in the sun! Trevor Donovan was a fan favorite on the Hallmark Channel before moving over to GAC Media in fall 2021 — but no matter what the network, his Christmas movies continue to get fans’ attention.

After making a name for himself on 90210 , which he joined in 2009, Donovan quickly found success on Hallmark Channel. The Sun Rising alum appeared in his first film for the network in 2016, starring as Kyle Sorenson in Love on a Limb alongside Ashley Williams .

That same year, he played cowboy Brady on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries J.L. Family Ranch . He later reprised the role for the 2020 sequel, J.L. Family Ranch 2 . Donovan even dipped his toe into the network’s holiday programming in 2017 with Marry Me at Christmas .

He cemented himself as one of Hallmark’s biggest hunks in the years that followed, starring in SnowComing , Love, Fall & Order , USS Christmas and Nantucket Noel to name a few.

Donovan surprised fans in October 2021 when news broke that he signed a deal to star and produce original films for GAC Media — which is made up of GAC Family and GAC Living — after former Hallmark boss Bill Abbott launched the network earlier that year.

“Trevor is a gifted actor and talented producer who I have had the pleasure of working with for more than a decade,” Abbott said in a press release at the time. “We’re thrilled about this expanded partnership and look forward to not only making entertaining movies together.”

The former model starred in his first holiday movie for the newly established GAC Family , Jingle Bell Christmas , two months later.

Jingle Bell Christmas follows Princess Amelia ( Merritt Patterson ) after she finds herself stranded in a small New England town around the holidays. Amelia finds herself falling in love with a local named Sam (Donovan) as she tries to figure out how to get back to her father’s kingdom.

“It was a lot of fun. It’s just a fun movie,” Donovan said during a December 2021 Q&A for the movie. “A very opposites attract, fish out of water [story].”

He gushed over his costar, adding, “She’s a sweetheart. She’s talented so we just kind of hit it off. We grew up similarly. We had a lot of things in common to make that onscreen chemistry natural.”

Jingle Bell Christmas aired as part of the network’s Great American Christmas in July .

In September, news broke that Donovan was part of the season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars . He is partnered with Emma Slater .

Scroll down to learn more about the actor:

