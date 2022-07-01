ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

The Whirl: Bank of America at Dix Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early June, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and executives and staff from Bank of America gathered in the...

The Week

6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
TerraBella Northridge senior community in N.C. named a Best Senior Living Award Winner for 2022-23

The Northwest-Raleigh-based community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. RALEIGH, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Senior living community TerraBella Northridge...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 private pools you can rent near Raleigh

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you...
RALEIGH, NC
apexnc.org

Fourth of July Celebrations

NEW INFO: 9:00 - 10:00 pm: Due to frequently changing weather conditions, fireworks may begin any time during the 9 pm hour, and last for about 20 minutes. View the downtown parking map for walkable parking locations. Ambergate Station will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2:00 pm to 11:00...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

City of Raleigh changes yard waste collection schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is changing its yard waste collection schedule this week. In the past two months, the city has delivered more than 104,000 new lime green yard waste collection bins to homes. The lime green 95-gallon carts help with the curbside collection of yard...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

What are the best dessert shops in Raleigh?

Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is here, and we bet you're starting to crave the sweet, ice-cold escape that only your favorite ice cream shop can provide! What flavor will drip down your fingers as the weather grows hotter here in Raleigh?. If it's been a while since you've tried...
RALEIGH, NC
Triangle writer gets rebound COVID-19 case, what does it mean?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a recent work-related trip to Mexico, Triangle author and USA Today opinion columnist, Steven Petrow, knew what was happening as soon as he felt it. “I had a fever, I had a cough, I had body aches, I was not feeling well,” Petrow said....
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. teacher 'grateful for any raise' in state budget plan

RALEIGH, N.C. — Both the North Carolina House and Senate gave their approval to the 2022 Appropriations Bill Friday. This bill is not a new budget. Instead it makes adjustments to the budget that state lawmakers passed last year. It includes a bigger pay raise for teachers than expected, a 4.2% bump instead of 2.5% over two years.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC

