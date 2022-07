MURDO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. First reports from South Dakota’s Highway Patrol indicate a 2011 Ford Edge SUV was westbound on I-90 when it left the roadway to the left, went into the ditch, and rolled. A 20-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Her seat belt use is under investigation. The 21-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Pierre hospital.

MURDO, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO