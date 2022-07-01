Real-Life ‘Chucky’ Doll Attacks Unsuspecting Woman on New York City Subway

The mother of a slain Chicago teen is calling out rappers who continue to reference her son. In 2011, 15-year-old Shondale “Tooka” Gregory was fatally shot while waiting at a Chicago bus stop. The teen was a suspected member of the Gangster Disciples—a rival street gang to Chief Keef’s alleged faction, the Black Disciples. Though authorities have never confirmed an exact motive, it’s believed that the attack on Tooka was retaliation over the murder of a BD associate. Since then, a number of rappers have continued to name-drop Tooka in their music, seemingly mocking his death with phrases like, “smoking Tooka.”

