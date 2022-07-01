ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-Life ‘Chucky’ Doll Attacks Unsuspecting Woman on New York City Subway

By Jake
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One woman got quite the shock while riding the subway recently, as someone dressed up in a 'Chucky' costume began attacking her out of nowhere. The video has gone...

kisselpaso.com

Comments / 0

 

