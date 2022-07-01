ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

BRET MICHAELS TAKEN TO NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AFTER SUFFERING MEDICAL COMPLICATIONS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rock singer Bret Michaels was taken to a hospital in Nashville before Poison’s scheduled performance at Nissan Stadium Thursday night. Michaels’ band was set to...

Bret Michaels Health Update: REAL Cause of Hospitalization Mysterious?

Poison's frontman Bret Michaels was recently rushed to the hospital ahead of an upcoming Nashville performance last night. The sudden hospitalization left fans waiting in a now-canceled concert performance at Music City, leaving their fans worrying. At the time, the reason why Michaels was hospitalized remained a mystery. Until now,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Alanis Morissette Pays Homage to Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins in London

Click here to read the full article. Alanis Morissette paid homage to her former bandmate, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, during her performance at the O2 Arena in London last night, June 28. The singer is on tour for the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill (which had been rescheduled due to Covid concerns). Hawkins had joined her live band for that album’s tour in 1995 and he continued to perform with her until 1997 when he joined Foo Fighters. Last night, during her performance of “Ironic,” images of Hawkins were featured on the screen on stage behind her, which...
MUSIC
Tommy Lee reveals cause of broken ribs: “I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story”

Tommy Lee – founding member and drummer of Mötley Crüe – has opened up about the injury that left him with four broken ribs prior to his band’s comeback tour. In a video posted to her Snapchat account (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed that the drummer had fallen down a set of stairs while the couple were on vacation in Nashville. “The stairs outside were made out of stones,” Furlan said. “They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree… I actually fell up the stairs a few times.
CELEBRITIES
Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer’s Wife Dies Months After His Leave of Absence From Band

Sad news from the world of music as Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has announced that his wife Linda has died at 55 years old. Kramer had taken a leave of absence from the famed rock band. It had been previously announced that he would not be part of the band’s residency in Las Vegas. He called it a “temporary leave of absence” back in March. Kramer noted at the time he was going to be focusing on his family.
CELEBRITIES
Joan Jett
Bret Michaels
Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Hospitalized With Pancreatitis

July 1, 2022 – Travis Barker, drummer for rock band blink-182, was hospitalized this week in Los Angeles with pancreatitis. Barker, 46, husband of celebrity influencer Kourtney Kardashian, recently had a colonoscopy to check for colon cancer. Experts have weighed in on how likely the link is between his colonoscopy and pancreatitis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travis Barker provides update on health since being hospitalized

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker announced on Saturday that he's doing "much better'' as he remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment of pancreatitis. "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,'' the 46-year-old Barker said on his Instagram story.
CELEBRITIES
'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
Only Weeks After He ‘Died,’ Days of Our Lives Sends Lucas Adams’ Tripp Packing

A death is about to rock Salem to its core and there will be a few exits along the way as things heat up this summer, including Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams, as first reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, who has wrapped up filming at the NBC soap. Viewers will watch as Tripp says goodbye to his family and heads off to live in Seattle with his half siblings, Stephanie and Joey.
CELEBRITIES
Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Found Dead at 27

Jack Wagner’s son Harrison has died at the age of 27. The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, on Monday morning. The cause of death has not been revealed, but an investigation is currently underway....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery & His Wife Post More Maternity Pics

American Idol’s season 10 champ Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are only months away from becoming first-time parents. And they’re sharing the journey with fans. Recently, the couple announced that they’re expecting a baby boy this November. And now that the news is live, they’re showing off their adorably perfect maternity pics on social media.
MUSIC
‘American Idol’ Champ Noah Thompson Says He Wants to Work With Chris Stapleton

“American Idol” star Noah Thompson has set some good goals for himself in the near future, including potentially working with his own “idol,” Chris Stapleton. Thomspon already put a new single after winning “American Idol” Season 20, but he’s looking forward to making new music already. The Kentucky singer sat down with local news outlet WHAS 11 to talk about his plans and potential collaborations.
CELEBRITIES

