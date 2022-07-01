North Carolina Eatery One of America’s Most Instagrammable BBQ Spots

Few restaurant chains scream "Southwestern comfort food" more than Chili's. There's a little bit of everything at Chili's, from large, juicy hamburgers to fajitas and Caribbean-style salad, so even the most pickiest of eaters will likely find something they enjoy at Chili's, even if it's just the delicious molten cake. The restaurant's fried entrees and sides may not be the healthiest foods out there, but upon taking a bite of many of these menu items, it can be hard to resist dipping them into an assortment of various sauces. Chili's might not be the most popular or currently well-off restaurant chain, but it's one that's found a permanent place in many people's hearts.
