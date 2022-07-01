Mount Bachelor Kennel Club dog show in Redmond is free this weekend

After two years of cancellations and three years since the last time, the Fourth of July tradition of the Bend Pet Parade returned to the streets of downtown Bend on Monday.
The post The 3-year ‘paws’ is over: Bend’s Fourth of July Pet Parade returns after hiatus, to the joy of many appeared first on KTVZ.
Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
It was another grand, colorful display launched from the summit of Pilot Butte Monday night to celebrate our country's Independence Day. Thanks to our viewers for the photos and video - feel free to share yours from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One downtown Bend barber shop did not have the happiest of Fourth of July weekends. Carrie Wollard, a manager at the Metropolitan Barber Shop on Wall Street, told NewsChannel 21 they were forced to close the shop on Saturday after she said someone threw a tequila bottle through the shop's front window.
From Redmond's big parade and festival to a similar gathering in Sunriver and Bend's Freedom Ride, the traditional variety of fun Fourth of July events took place across the High Desert on Monday. Here's a sampling. If you wanted a taste of patriotism you should have gone to Redmonds parade....
Deschutes County Search and Rescue was called out Sunday to assist a trail bike rider who was injured near Bend. It happened at 12:19 p.m. on Tiddlywinks Trail just west of Larsen’s Trail, west of Bend. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile crashed his bike and was...
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the assistance of a young mountain bike rider injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on a trail west of Bend.
The post Deschutes County SAR assists young mountain biker injured in crash on trail west of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
The Bend Veterans of Foreign War Post 1643 held its first 4th of July open house event Monday. Lemonade, a bubble machine, and music all highlighted the VFW event. “Really bringing Independence Day, Fourth of July to the kids, showing them nice Patriotic art things to do,” said VFW post 1643, Bend, Senior Vice Commander Nick Cerveny. “How to celebrate the Fourth of July as Independence Day.”
Bend police report receiving 80 emails regarding illegal fireworks, but issued no citations over the Fourth weekend. They instead say they were busy with a growing number of issues related to the Freedom Ride event.
The lights went up on the stage at Cascades Theatrical Company in Bend this weekend, for a little glimpse of what is to come. The 44th Season ‘Sneak Peak’ performance saw snippets from the eight different shows in the theater company’s upcoming season. The new season will...
A Georgia gas station owner lost $12,000 Monday — on purpose — by selling his gas at dirt cheap prices. It wasn’t a mistake. He wanted to help the community. “Everyone’s wallet’s taking a hit right now in 2022, so the least we can do as a locally, independently owned convenient store is give back for the community,” said Ravi Patel, the owner of A to Z Food Mart in Hinesville, Ga.
A body was found Tuesday morning at Juniper Park in Bend. Bend Police responded to the call of a man found dead at around 7:15 a.m. Police say a death investigation is underway, but they say there is no sign of foul play and no threat to the public at this time.
Sometimes, hidden treasures are actually sitting right in front of you — hidden in plain sight. In fact, sometimes those treasures sit for 100 years before anyone even notices they exist. One piece of Central Oregon history that has been around longer than any of us was not fully...
Monday was the first Fourth of July under the permanent fireworks ban in Bend, but it didn’t mean the night went off without a hitch. “We had about 80 emails that we received from people complaining about fireworks use in their communities. We also had about 20 to 22 calls through to non-emergency or 911,” said Sheila Miller, the Public Information Officer for the Bend Police Department.
Dozens of Central Oregon firefighters spent part of their holiday weekend responding to more than a dozen small fires since intense thunderstorms rolled through the region on Saturday, and officials said Sunday they will be watching for more “sleeper” or holdover fires in coming days and weeks.
The post C.O. firefighters stop new lightning-sparked blazes after thunderstorms move through region appeared first on KTVZ.
Mario Villagomez of Prineville, failed to stop, when entering Highway 97 and collided with a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by 65-year-old Martin Fox of Manson, Washington.A Prineville motorist collided with another vehicle in Jefferson County resulting in a fatality. According to an Oregon State Police report, the crash happened Tuesday, June 28 just before 2:30 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97, one mile south of Culver. A preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by 31-year-old Mario Villagomez of Prineville, failed stop when entering Highway 97 and collided with a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by 65-year-old Martin Fox of Manson, Washington. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries. His passenger, 62-year-old Susan Fox, also of Manson, Washington, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Highway 97 and Highway 361 were affected for approximately three hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 24 counties in Oregon have high transmission rates of COVID-19. Therefore, they’re recommending that people again wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The affected counties have 200 or more new cases or more than 20 new...
MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
BEND, OR -- A California man died following a Friday night crash east of the Bend Airport. When Sheriff’s deputies responded to Nelson Road at about 9:30 p.m., they found a 1972 Porsche convertible on fire in a rock outcropping off the road. It had rolled several times, throwing the driver from the car.
SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
Comments / 0