Fstoppers Reviews Insta360’s 1-inch Sensor Upgrade

By Stephen Kampff
Fstoppers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsta360’s cameras have been using the same 360 sensor setup for about three years, and now, it’s getting a serious update. Will the quality make up for the bulk?. This camera weighs 250 grams, about 100 grams more than Insta360’s ONE X2 and regular ONE RS 360 setup. However, it feels...

fstoppers.com

The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

This 4th of July headset deal brings the Logitech G733 Lightspeed down to its lowest ever price

Grab this Logitech headset at its lowest ever price during these 4th of July headset deals. If you're on the hunt for some 4th of July headset deals this holiday, then take a gander at this Logitech headset which is currently at its lowest ever price. You can grab the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset for $114.45 at Amazon instead of $149.99 (opens in new tab) this 4th of July.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Raspberry Pi camera 2022

Make your Raspberry better by adding a camera. Here are our top picks to get you up and running without any fussing about. Some automatically switch from day-mode to night-mode, while others are just fun to tinker around with.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DJI Transmission video solution combines a video receiver, monitor, controller & recorder

Transform your content with the DJI Transmission video solution. It combines a monitor, controller, video receiver, and recorder and is compatible with Ronin-series products and DJI Master Wheels. Moreover, this wireless video solution incorporates O3 Pro video transmission technology and an incredible 20,000-foot on-ground transmission distance. It also supports transmission at 1080p/60 fps. All the while, it has a maximum bitrate of 50 Mbps and live audio monitoring at 16-bit 48 kHz. Furthermore, the DJI Transmission supports triple-band automatic frequency hopping, which automatically scans the electromagnetic environment. Best of all, with a built-in frequency sweeper, it lets you manually select the optimal channel to avoid interference between gadgets. Finally, for a crew with multiple teams—such as lighting and props—you can enable an unlimited number of receivers. This takes shooting awareness and efficiency to new heights.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Steelseries Announces Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless Keyboards

Steelseries has announced two new 60% form factor keyboards in their lineup - the Apex Pro Mini, and the Apex Pro Mini Wireless. Both of the keyboards feature Steelseries home-grown OmniPoint 2.0 switches, which the company claims offers 11x faster response time, 10x faster actuation, and 2x more durability than standard mechanical switches.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Minecraft Netherite tools and weapons crafting explained

Minecraft Netherite tools are arguably the best tools in Minecraft you can get, with the Netherite weapons, gear and tools you build being far tougher and more durable than practically any other variant you can find in Minecraft. Introduced as part of the (now distant), Minecraft Nether update, Netherite tools will last even longer than their diamond counterparts - but they're proportionally as difficult to get your cubic paws on. Nonetheless, we'll show you below the easiest methods for how to craft Netherite tools and weapons to make your own, whether an indestructible pickaxe or an unstoppable sword.
VIDEO GAMES
Fstoppers

6 Reasons Your Photos Aren't as Sharp as You Want

Sharp images are the desire of every photographer, but there are many factors that can derail that pursuit and leave you with frustratingly soft photos. If you are struggling to get crisp shots, check out this helpful video tutorial that discusses six reasons your photos are not as sharp as you would like them to be and what you can do to fix those issues.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Android Authority

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a $15m 1-inch camera sensor

Xiaomi says the new sensor cost $15 million to develop. Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will have a new one-inch camera sensor. Sony and Xiaomi spent a combined $15 million on developing the IMX989 sensor. The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro will be equipped with the IMX707...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet lets you power the cloud securely & effectively

Empower your business to its full potential with the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet. It comes with the Chrome Enterprise upgrade already unlocked for a secure cloud workforce. Moreover, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 boasts a 10.1″ IPS 16:10 display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Plus, the 8-megapixel, world-facing camera improves the quality of conference calls. This Chrome tablet also keeps you connected with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. Best of all, when Wi-Fi is out of range, you can use the optional 4G LTE to expand your personal bandwidth. Furthermore, this device remains durable thanks to the impact-resistant body that can withstand daily wear and tear. Meanwhile, the shock-absorbent bumper on all 4 corners protects it from drops as high as 122 cm. Finally, the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protects the surface from odors, stains, and bacteria.
COMPUTERS
Fstoppers

How Much Lens Does $13,000 Get You?

Canon's supertelephoto prime lenses are some of the most extreme lenses out there in terms of image quality, performance, and yes, price. If you are able and willing to shell out for one, though, you can generally expect a superlative experience. So, what exactly does that $13,000 get you? This neat video takes a casual look at the Canon RF 600mm f/4 L IS USM lens to answer that question.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

10 of the Best Sony Lenses

Sony has expanded their lens lineup quite a bit in the past few years, and they now offer a wide range of focal length options for many applications and budgets. If you are wondering which lenses are right for your work, check out this great video that features an experienced photographer discussing his 10 favorite Sony lenses.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Printers of 2022 for Work, School, Photo Printing and More

If you started working from home during the pandemic, there might be one thing from the office (beyond the coffee maker) that you miss dearly: the printer. Having a good, quality printer comes in handy whether you're working from home, still in school, or running a small business from your living room.
SMALL BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Nothing Phone 1 to feature Snapdragon 778G+

The Nothing Phone 1 is launching next month, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 12th of July. We recently heard some specifications on the new Nothing Phone, it would be rumored that the handset would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ mobile processor. This has...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Does My Motherboard Have Bluetooth?

Your system needs to have Bluetooth if you want to connect wireless peripherals to your computer. So a question arises; how do I know if my motherboard has Bluetooth or not?. Bluetooth requires both hardware and software components to function. Although older generation computers might not be ‘Bluetooth-ready’ right outside the box.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

ROMA is World’s First RISC-V Laptop Designed for NFT Creation, Now Available for Pre-Order

Developed by DeepComputing and Xcalibyte, ROMA is officially the world’s first RISC-V laptop. More specifically, the ROMA development platform boasts the forthcoming quad-core RISC-V processor for the fastest, seamless RISC-V software development experience, paired with a companion NPU/GPU. It’s designed to benefit developers who want to test their software running natively on RISC-V.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Months after launch, the DJI Mavic 3 is a much better drone

From ActiveTrack to Quickshots to an improved tele camera. AudioQuest - Irish Red Sub Cable (RCA, 3.0m) In this article: updates, DJI, gear, firmware, Mavic 3, hands-on, drone, ActiveTrack, QuickShots, review. When it launched last year, the DJI Mavic 3 grabbed a lot of headlines with features like a big...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Pancake Lenses to Make Your Camera Small

No, Pancake lenses don’t go well with maple syrup. The pancake lens is a favorite of so many photographers who want to travel light. Mmmm, the pancake lens. It’s one of our favorite optics for any camera. Mount it to your mirrorless camera and the package will be small and lightweight. It’s hard to hate on the image quality when the feeling is this great. Luckily for you, we’ve reviewed a ton of different pancake lenses. So we dove into the old Reviews Index to figure out which ones are the best. Without further adieu, here’s the list.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple AR/VR headset to feature powerful specs including M2 chip

Apple unveiled the M2 System-on-Chip in early June, with the chip powering the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro and redesigned MacBook Air. The first reviews for the M2 MacBook Pro already confirmed Apple’s claims surrounding performance and efficiency gains. Moreover, variations of the M2 should power future Mac and MacBooks. And if a new report is accurate, Apple’s first-gen AR/VR headset will feature powerful specs: the M2 chipset combined with 16GB of RAM.
ELECTRONICS

