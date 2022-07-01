Fstoppers Reviews Insta360’s 1-inch Sensor Upgrade

Empower your business to its full potential with the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet. It comes with the Chrome Enterprise upgrade already unlocked for a secure cloud workforce. Moreover, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 boasts a 10.1″ IPS 16:10 display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Plus, the 8-megapixel, world-facing camera improves the quality of conference calls. This Chrome tablet also keeps you connected with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. Best of all, when Wi-Fi is out of range, you can use the optional 4G LTE to expand your personal bandwidth. Furthermore, this device remains durable thanks to the impact-resistant body that can withstand daily wear and tear. Meanwhile, the shock-absorbent bumper on all 4 corners protects it from drops as high as 122 cm. Finally, the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protects the surface from odors, stains, and bacteria.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO