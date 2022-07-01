ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Study reveals the exact temperature that makes Brits wear shorts and T-shirts

By Alex Goss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMpM3_0gScbbZL00

OFFICIAL shorts and T-shirts weather is anything over 19C (66F), a study has found.

Sunseekers across the nation were quizzed on what temperature they would slip into summerwear and sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx9Wt_0gScbbZL00
Official shorts and T-shirts weather is anything over 19C (66F), a study has found Credit: Alamy

Researchers worked out the average from all their answers and came up with a warm but comfortable 19C.

Getting our legs or feet out at temperatures cooler than that is an absolute no-no.

We also typically mull over what to wear in sun and sudden heat five times a day.

Three in ten Britons feel that despite heatwaves they never feel like the UK gets enough sunshine.

And a quarter reckon that when it does shine, the UK is the best place to be because the weather lifts everyone. Geordies are most likely to flash their pins at the first rays — at 49 per cent.

Second on the list of keen shorts wearers are Scousers, with 46 per cent.

Glaswegians, Londoners and Brummies also come high in the list of sun worshippers.

Residents in Sheffield (39 per cent) are shyer, followed by coy Cardiff and Norwich (38), and Nottingham (37).

Cider maker Rekorderlig carried out the research of 1,500 Britons for its new blood orange flavour.

The Swedish firm is touring the UK’s best sun traps and giving away free drinks at pop-up stalls.

Rekorderlig’s Phil Pick said: “This research shows just how much us Brits love to get together with friends and family to enjoy the summer.

“There’s nothing quite like the positive atmosphere you get when the sun comes out to play in the UK.”

Sunseekers rate sunscreen as the most important item for enjoying the sun safely.

Other essentials include a bottle of water (61 per cent) and sunglasses (53 per cent).

This weekend top temperatures are expected to be between 17C and 20C.

But Britons will be torn over casting off their longies, however, as the forecast for most of the country is largely cloudy with showers and longer spells of rain.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#Sunscreen#Brits#Cardiff#Sunglasses#Scousers#Londoners#Cider#Britons#Swedish
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Check down the back of your sofas! Britons are warned they have just 100 days left to spend £14.5bn worth of £20 and £50 paper notes still in circulation before shops start rejecting them

Britons are in a race against time to spend paper £20 and £50 notes - because shops will stop accepting them in 100 days and they will become worthless. The paper bills have been swapped for plastic-like polymer versions over the past two years to improve security. The...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

‘It’s been a disaster’: British Muslims turned away at airports amid hajj pilgrimage lottery chaos

British Muslims who booked travel to Saudi Arabia for the hajj pilgrimage have been turned away at UK airports amid chaos over a new booking system introduced by the kingdom.Frustrated travellers told of being denied boarding as airlines had no record of their bookings despite paying thousands of pounds through a Saudi government system.A last-minute overhaul to Saudi rules meant European Muslims had to book hajj through an official government website called Motawif instead of travel agents, after the kingdom cut down pilgrim numbers from 2.5 million in 2019 to only 1 million this year in response to the Covid...
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Family goes from living in a refugee camp to winning a $3million home and $1million in cash after escaping troubled Africa to start a new life in Australia: 'It was war after war.. we wanted a better life '

A family who fled their war-torn African country for Australia have won a $3million beachside home plus $1million in cash. Aristide Nininahazwe, his partner Esther Mboneye and their three-year-old daughter Tiffany broke down in tears as they were handed the keys to the property at Beck Street at Henley Beach, Adelaide.
ARTS
The Guardian

Britain is being hit by a new wave of Covid – so what do we do now?

Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
WEATHER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
559K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy