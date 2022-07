Lauderhill detectives are assessing whether speed contributed to a crash that took the life of a driver Monday on West Sunrise Boulevard. The victim, who has yet to be identified, lost control of his eastbound car in the 3800 block of the boulevard, jumped the median and crashed into a car that was headed west. The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital, “It is still too early ...

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO