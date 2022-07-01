ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 British Grand Prix: Date, start time, live stream FREE, TV channel, practice, qualifying for Silverstone return

By Matt Penn
 2 days ago
FORMULA ONE icon Lewis Hamilton makes his return to the British Grand Prix circuit with the Practice sessions getting underway TODAY.

The Brit secured a second podium finish of the season two weeks ago at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has arrived at Silverstone ready for this weekend's British Grand Prix Credit: AP
Hamilton finished third at the Canadian Grand Prix but Verstappen won the race Credit: Splash

But his preparation this week has been marred by former three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet's use of racist language against the 37-year-old.

Piquet is the father of Hamilton's rival Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly.

Verstappen is looking to secure another race win this year, as he closes in on a second consecutive F1 championship.

But Hamilton will be fighting for every corner at his home Grand Prix, as well Verstappen's title rival this season Charles Leclerc.

When is the British Grand Prix?

  • The British Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, July 3 at the famed Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire and will get underway at 3pm BST.
  • Practice One and Two were on Friday, July 1.
  • Practice Three starts at 12pm on Saturday, July 2 and qualifying is on at 3pm later that day.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • The British Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1.
  • You can live stream all of the action from the NOW TV or Sky Go app, both of which are available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.

F1 British Grand Prix FULL SCHEDULE

Friday, July 1

  • Practice One - 1pm
  • Practice Two - 4pm

Saturday, July 2

  • Practice Three - 12pm
  • Qualifying - 3pm

Sunday, July 3

