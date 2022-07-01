F1 British Grand Prix LIVE RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton SECOND-FASTEST, Sainz quickest in practice – stream, TV channel

LEWIS HAMILTON set the second fastest time in practice at the British Grand Prix in his home race at Silverstone.

While Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was the pace setter, quicker than McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Over 125,000 people are expected for Sunday's race, which has been sold out since January. The attendance over the four days is likely to top 400,000.

Practice Three start time: 12pm BST

12pm BST Qualifying start time: 3pm BST

3pm BST TV/Live stream: Channel 4 / Sky Sports F1

Formula One FREE BETS with Lewis Hamilton in action

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below...

Lew better?

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins at Silverstone after taking the chequered flag eight times in his 15-year F1 career.

Speaking at an event to announce the auction of an IWC watch — with all proceeds going to Ignite, a joint charitable initiative operated by Mercedes and Hamilton — Wolff added: “Lewis deserves a strong result because he has been particularly unlucky this season.

“He’s the most complete driver ever but everyone has their favourite circuits.

“If you have 150,000 people cheering for you on the grandstand it gives you the home advantage.”

Merc my words

Toto Wolff insists Lewis Hamilton will use the race-hate to fuel his bid to win at Silverstone on Sunday.

Hamilton has bagged SEVEN of the past eight British Grands Prix but is yet to taste victory this season.

However, his Mercedes boss Wolff says triple-world champion Nelson Piquet’s disgusting racial slur will motivate Hamilton to go for more glory on his favourite track.

The Austrian, 50, told SunSport: “The more adversity Lewis faced in the past, the better his performances.

“It’s something that fuels him — and if we give him a car which is just a few tenths off the leaders, he will win the race.

“Him and Silverstone will compensate for a car which is slightly off the pace. But he knows he cannot have miracles.”

Nose better

Lewis Hamilton had originally been given a medical exemption for two races - Miami and Barcelona - where he was allowed to wear piercings.

But last month the FIA demanded Hamilton remove all items to comply with new safety regulations by June 30.

The Brit first responded by turning up to a press conference decorated in bling.

Hamilton then removed his earrings before the Monaco Grand Prix rolled around.

However, the nose stud remained an issue as Hamilton claimed it could not be removed easily.

He said last month: "This whole safety thing, man. When they [the FIA] told me about the jewellery, they said safety is everything.

"And I said, 'Well, what's happened over the last 16 years? I've had jewellery for the last 16 years, so was safety not an issue back then?'"

Asked whether he was satisfied with the resolution and then taking his nose stud out, he continued: "No. No. I got an exemption here, I'll get an exemption for the rest of the year.

"Wedding rings are allowed. I'll wear four watches next time [in Monaco]."

Nose no bounds

Lewis Hamilton has removed his nose stud to avoid an FIA punishment ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion made the move after being threatened with a racing ban and fine by the FIA earlier this year.

And the FIA confirmed Hamilton removed his nose stud for opening practice at Silverstone on Friday.

An FIA spokesman said: "The stud has gone."

But Hamilton is now set for talks with F1 president Mohammed ben Sulayem in the next week to discuss the issue further.

When asked about the FIA's stance yesterday, Hamilton said: "It's worrying – we've got bigger fish to fry. We've really got to start focusing on more important areas.

"I will be racing this weekend. I'm working with the FIA. The matter is not massively important, I'll work with Mohammed and his team to take the next steps forward."

FP2 is done - Sainz goes quickest

George Russell's engineer came on the radio to tell the Mercedes man he is matching the Ferraris for pace in the final few minutes.

But after explaining he is struggling for grip the Brit is unable to break into the top five as he stays 8th.

It means it is as you were with Sainz leading the pack and Hamilton just behind.

Russell will be frustrated but his teammate Hamilton will be smiling as he ends the days going second fastest in both sessions.

Verstappen is only good enough for fourth and the rest of the top 10 was made up of Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll.

Painful pitstop for Lando!

A huge cock-up in a pit stop down at the McLaren garage sees Norris' car slam onto the ground with no wheels.

The wheel jack lipped from the rear of the car as the mechanics were changing his tyres and it must have not been a pleasant experience for the 22-year-old.

They scrambled around and managed to get him back out there for a final few practice laps.

10 minutes to go

FP2 is now winding down to a close but we still have ten cars out on track trying to get in all their data before tomorrow.

Can anyone top Sainz's time in the final few moments?

10 minutes to go

FP2 is now winding down to a close but we still have ten cars out on track trying to get in all their data before tomorrow.

Can anyone top Sainz's time in the final few moments?

Hamilton clocks in second fastest

Despite reporting of bouncing issues, the seven-time world champion has just put in a flying lap and gone just 0.163 behind Sainz.

It means we have FOUR different cars in the top positions. Here's a reminder of who they are:

P1 Sainz (Ferrari)

P2 Hamilton (Mercedes)

P3 Norris (McLaren)

P4 Verstappen (Red Bull)

LANDO TOPS THE TIME SHEETS!

The crowd here at Silverstone have just erupted as McLaren driver and home favourite Lando Norris goes quickest.

The Brit clocked in a 1:29:118 on a set of soft tyres before Ferrari man Carlos Sainz does one better by going just 0.176 of a second faster.

But that does not take away the skill needed from Norris to get that McLaren car competing with the Italian team.

Alex Albon goes P7 in a Williams!

Williams are running two different cars this weekend as they only had enough time to upgrade one.

With Albon leading teammate Nicholas Latifi in the championship standings, the British-born driver is the one running the new spec.

His is car sticks out like a sore-thumb as the team have plastered florescent pink paint as they are running an aerodynamic test.

But whatever they have done to the car seems to be working as he has clocked in a lap of 1:30:973 to put him seventh fastest.

Drivers are getting joy in the dry

And just like that the drivers are back to flying around Silverstone.

As it stands Charles Leclerc is top of the time sheets with a 1:29:962 which is almost 13 seconds faster than the time Bottas clocked in fastest with in FP1.

Defending champion Max Verstappen is 0.849 seconds behind the Ferrari driver.

FP2 STARTS!

FP2 is officially underway and there is a long line of cars waiting in the pit lane to get out.

It's no surprise after nearly after the grid were unable to clock in a time following the rain earlier.

Can Hamilton build on his promising start earlier this afternoon?

FP2 incoming!

The rain has stopped. The track is dry. The drivers are suiting up.

This is your five minute warning for second practice which should be more interesting than the one earlier which saw Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas top the time sheets.

FP1 is done - Bottas leads Hamilton

It is almost like old times, Bottas nowadays drives for Alfa Romeo, has gone quickest in FP1 ahead of Hamilton in encouraging signs for the Brit.

Sainz is third and Leclerc fourth on a drying track, the session has been cut short due to Stroll's accident.

The Aston Martin driver is fine and out of the car, which is being lifted by a crane at Turn 8.

Red Flag - Lance Stroll crashes

The Aston Martin man crashes out right at the end of the session. He spun and is in the barriers.

The Canadian driver is making this somewhat a habit.

Hamilton is going for it here.

He is out on the slicks, He's taken a set of soft tyres in the hope of going quickest.

He means business this weekend.

Hamilton on Track

The Mercedes man is out on track, which is still damp in parts. He's on the intermediate tyres.

He had a decent first sector, but he's now eased off as he slowly gets up to speed.

21 Minutes to go

We have no cars on track, but plenty of grey clouds ahead.

Hamilton has just walked out to the pitwall to wave to the fans, who aren't getting their money's worth in terms of on-track action.

Still just eight drivers on track

The weather has put many teams off from running, which is strange as you'd expect the wet-weather running to be of some use - particularly here.

Sainz leads from Leclerc, Bottas currently in P3.

Charles Leclerc leads the way

The Ferrari driver is the first one to churn out a flying lap of 1:43:001 with most of the drivers opting to stay dry for the time being.

Even with their green intermediate tyres on, drivers are reporting slipping in certain areas of the track.

Half of Silverstone seems to be under rain while the sun is starting to show its face in certain areas.

If you want to know just how wet it is in certain areas, just take a look at the spray back from Leclerc's Ferrari....

The heavens have opened up!

Just as the cars head out of their garages the rain has started to pour here at Silverstone.

This is now what any team would have wanted as they now will not be able to get a clear picture of how the new upgrades fair around the track.

But spare a thought for the fans who have had to put their brollies up and ponchos on in an effort to stay dry!

And we're underway!

The wait to see how fast the new Mercedes is should not be too long as both drivers are first out of their garages!

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are just behind.

All eyes on the home favourites

Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will all be cheered on by the home crowd at Silverstone this weekend but this afternoon's practice sessions will give us an insight on whether any of them will be capable of taking a win come Sunday.

Merc driver Hamilton's preparation for his home race has been clouded by a racism storm after being racially abused by three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

But Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff told SunSport exclusively feels the race-hate can fuel his bid to win.

You can read it here

Good Afternoon!

The sun may not be shining today but the British Grand Prix is finally here!

The camp sites are packed and the grandstands are filling as FP1 is just ten minutes away.

All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton and his new Mercedes car which has arrived with fresh upgrades ahead of this race but Championship leader Max Verstappen will be the one to beat.