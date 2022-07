ROXBURY - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is meeting with U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, Police Superintendent in Chief Greg Long and community leaders Tuesday to discuss white supremacy activity in the city.The meeting at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury will be closed to the media but Wu is expected to give a briefing around 12:30 p.m. It comes after about one hundred members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in Boston Saturday.They wore masks and T-shirts that read "Reclaim America." Some were carrying American flags and police shields.Charles Murrell, 34, said he was assaulted by the group near the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO