After last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, we're talking about what it means for California and how we can fight for reproductive rights for everyone. Linda Stansberry joins us to talk about Ferndale Pride and the folks who are making the Victorian Village more welcoming to all. We've got a post-oyster festival breakdown — what it was like off the plaza and in person, and why all those lines were so long. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on stories from around Humboldt County.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO