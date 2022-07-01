PFL 6 2022 Results

Professional Fighters League lightweight queen Kayla Harrison made a statement in the main event of PFL 6 and secure the No. 2 seed in the women's lightweight playoffs. The final fight of the evening saw Harrison (14-0) run through opponent Kaitlin Young, although the stoppage was more than questionable. Harrison quickly took Young (12-13-1) to the ground and was in full control as she rained down punches against the cage. However, at no point was Young in danger of going out or not defending herself, so the stoppage by referee Rob Hinds was premature in nature. Regardless, Harrison picked up six points in a fight where the skill difference was clear and will advance to the playoffs.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO