Atlanta, GA

PFL 6 2022 Results

By Nate Freeman
mmasucka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 PFL regular season wraps up tonight with the welterweights and women’s lightweights taking center stage as PFL 6 2022 goes down live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia once again. Below are the current standings for the heavyweight and featherweight divisions after the action...

mmasucka.com

Kayla Harrison dominates Kaitlin Young in PFL 6 main event

Professional Fighters League lightweight queen Kayla Harrison made a statement in the main event of PFL 6 and secure the No. 2 seed in the women's lightweight playoffs. The final fight of the evening saw Harrison (14-0) run through opponent Kaitlin Young, although the stoppage was more than questionable. Harrison quickly took Young (12-13-1) to the ground and was in full control as she rained down punches against the cage. However, at no point was Young in danger of going out or not defending herself, so the stoppage by referee Rob Hinds was premature in nature. Regardless, Harrison picked up six points in a fight where the skill difference was clear and will advance to the playoffs.
