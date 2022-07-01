PFL 6 2022 Results

UFC 276 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., July 2, 2022) with its most stacked event of the year thus far, featuring Middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya, defending his crown for a fifth time against No. 2-seeded contender, Jared Cannonier. In UFC 276’s PPV co-main event, Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and former division roost-ruler, Max Holloway, lock horns for a third time with 145-pound legacies also on the line. UFC fan favorites Sean O’Malley, Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone, among others, are all scheduled to compete this evening inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
