Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen commits to Ivy League school

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws during 7 on 7 completion on July 7, 2021 at Freeport Area High School.

Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen, a dual-threat quarterback and one of the WPIAL’s top passers, committed Friday to Penn.

Olsen announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder will be a senior in the fall. He passed for 2,051 yards a season ago, third best among all WPIAL passers. He also threw 28 touchdowns and showed his mobility by rushing for 830 yards and 18 more scores.

Olsen led Armstrong to an 8-4 record and a spot in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.

Penn went 3-7 overall last season, 1-6 in the Ivy League.

Tags: Armstrong