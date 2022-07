There’s no denying the fact that the last six months have been quite brutal for the crypto market, as is made evident by the fact that the total capitalization of this rapidly evolving space has dropped from approximately $3T to $1T, representing a net loss of approx. 60%. Bitcoin, in particular, has shed 70% of its value since hitting its all-time high of $69,000 last November.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO