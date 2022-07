Ascension Public Schools announces the appointments of eight new school leaders, including Shondra James, Ed.D., as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School. “We are so fortunate to be in a work environment where professional educators are ready for their next step, and we have the opportunity to move these outstanding individuals into greater responsibilities,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “We are grateful for their courage to want to do this important work, and we know we are going to hear great things about their accomplishments in the future.”

