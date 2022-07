A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the 12-year-old Tennessee boy who was critically injured last year on The Branson Coaster. Aalando Perry was injured on the coaster on June 20, 2021, after he fell from the car he was in and became entangled between the car and the coaster frame. First responders needed more than an hour and 40 minutes to free Perry from the coaster; Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 called it “a very difficult technical rescue” on their social media channels.

