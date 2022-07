Fortunately for Gloria Rudd, when she made the decision to purchase her new home in Old Leawood, her friend and designer, Doug Wells, was at the ready. The house sits on a quiet street with mature trees, and while it has wonderful light, it needed to be updated. Wells has a gift for seeing the opportunities in shifting existing space, and an easy sense of humor to make a homeowner believe they are having fun as the walls come down.

LEAWOOD, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO