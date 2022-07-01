Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for the Holiday Weekend (Saturday, July 2 – Monday, July 4, 2022)

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Mayor Kenney has no public appearances scheduled on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Mayor Kenney has no public appearances scheduled on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Monday, July 4, 2022

10AM Mayor Kenney to Speak at Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

The Mayor will deliver remarks at this ceremony and present the Philadelphia Magis Award. The Mayor’s Magis Award, first awarded in 2016, was created by Mayor Jim Kenney and his administration and is awarded to a person or an organization that does and achieves more, serving the greater good in the City of Philadelphia.

Location: Independence Hall, 520 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA.

11:45AM Mayor Kenney to Speak at Liberty Rally

The Mayor will speak at a rally hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Engagement for Women to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade.

Location: Independence Mall People’s Plaza, 5th and Market St., Philadelphia, PA.