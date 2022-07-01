ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaVante Adams leaps Tom Brady among NFL shop highest selling jerseys of 2022

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
NFL shop has announced their top selling jerseys for the first half of 2022 and there has been a changing of the guard. Taking over as the highest selling jersey is Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos this offseason. And he is not the only player to change teams to see their jersey sales go through the roof.

DaVante Adams was also traded this offseason and his Raiders jersey landed at fourth in the rankings behind Wilson, Josh Allen (2), and rookie Kenny Pickett (3).

What’s more interesting is who Adams leapfrogged to reach the fourth spot — one Tom Brady (5).

Rounding out the top ten are Mac Jones (6), Aidan Hutchinson (7), Tyrann Mathieu (8), Tyreek Hill (9), and Cooper Kupp (10).

Brady had a reservation for the top spot for…ever. You have to wonder if his flirtation with retirement halted his jersey sales enough for Adams and the others to pull ahead of him.

Anyway, expect to see a lot of Silver & Black number 17 jerseys this season as Raiders fans are clearly very excited to have arguably the league’s best receiver taking the field in Las Vegas.

