The Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche is coming up on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 8 am to 6 pm. This procession happens every year on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. However, this date is also important since it also marks the anniversary of the French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana. In a lot of ways this event mimics and helps us relive the original experience the Acadians had.

