With the declaration period for local, state and federal offices now past, candidates now need to get signatures from voters to qualify for the ballot. Republican Rep. Brian Newberry has announced that he will be hosting his annual non-partisan signature party for all local candidates at his house at 53 Follett St. in North Smithfield on Thursday, July 7 from 4-8 p.m. All candidates for office in North Smithfield are invited to attend with signature papers and meet voters. All town voters are also welcome to drop by, according to Newberry.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 16 HOURS AGO