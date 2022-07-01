ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

CCSNH Students will be Conducting Biomaterials-related Research this Summer

mccnh.edu
 2 days ago

Five Community College of New Hampshire (CCSNH) students have been selected for the NH BioMade (Undergraduate Research Training (URT) program. Four have accepted and will spend the summer conducting biomaterials-related research. Manchester Community College (MCC) student Gwendolyn Tupman, along with Great Bay Community College (GBCC) students Nick Mixon, Mason...

www.mccnh.edu

