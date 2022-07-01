‘Family Night’ returns to Greater BR Food Bank

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO