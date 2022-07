A McHenry man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and anger management counseling after he slammed a door shut on an officer’s foot and allegedly battered the officer in Woodstock. Thomas W. Gallo, 35, of the 4000 block of West Kane Avenue in McHenry, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on […] The post 90 days in jail, anger management for man who slammed down on officer’s foot in Woodstock appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

WOODSTOCK, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO