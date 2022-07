Kody Clemens will start at first base and bat 8th against Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. (Jason Beck on Twitter) Clemens will get the start Saturday afternoon for the Tigers as Spencer Torkelson gets the afternoon off after exiting Friday’s game following being hit by a pitch. Clemens is 5-for-36 (.139) with a home run and five RBI in 17 games this season. Clemens is the son of 7-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens.

