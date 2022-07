The state will spend more than $1 million to help more students of color and adult learners graduate from colleges in eastern Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that the state will spend $1.6 million to launch an initiative called “Moon Shot for Equity” at Eastern Oregon University, Treasure Valley Community College and Blue Mountain Community College. The money comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, a pot of federal Covid relief money that she controls.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO