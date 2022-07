Patricia L. Maguire, age 81, of Grandy, NC lost her 5-year battle with cancer on July 1, 2022. Patti was born on December 10, 1940, in Albany, NY. She graduated from the College of Saint Rose in 1962 as a music major. Music was a lifelong passion of hers. She had a beautiful singing voice and was an accomplished pianist/organist. Patti married her husband William B. Maguire and spent the majority of her life in Maryland. She had 2 children Ellen E de Jong (Olaf) of Kitty Hawk, NC and William C Maguire (Maro) of Sacramento, CA. She spent her music career singing in the choir and playing the organ at church. Patti also spent years as a music teacher at the elementary level.

GRANDY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO