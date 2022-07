From our television screens, Waco, Texas, looks like a small town on the precipice of rebirth. But the reality for residents is more complicated. When I came to Waco, I had expected to be impressed by the Magnolia empire. After being indoctrinated into Joanna Gaines’ stylish designs through “Fixer Upper” and learning that tourism in Waco had quadrupled from 2014 to 2019, I figured the Silos and other Magnolia-owned properties in town must be worth the hype. But I found myself more absorbed by the city’s unique places and culture than anywhere Chip and Joanna’s fingerprints could be seen — the very places locals told me are slipping away as Magnolia takes over.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO