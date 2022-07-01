ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

As U.N. Ocean Conference ends, environmental groups press world leaders

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Qg1W_0gSb4wdj00

LISBON, July 1 (Reuters) - Environmental groups on Friday urged world leaders to keep promises they made at the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon this week, to do everything in their power to save the world's seas.

"The ocean, climate and coastal communities worldwide need real progress, not promises, when it comes to ocean health," said Marco Lambertini, director general of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The conference brought together about 7,000 delegates, including heads of state, scientists and NGOs. Many worried the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine could undermine efforts to fight climate change. Others, including President Emmanuel Macron of France, expressed concerns about deep-sea mining and some called for a moratorium. read more

Attendees at the conference assessed progress in implementing a U.N. directive to protect marine life.

The WWF told leaders to seize the momentum and resolve long-standing issues surrounding protection of the high seas such as plastic pollution by swiftly enacting and ratifying "robust global treaties".

Lisbon is the last major political gathering before member states meet in August to try to hammer out a long-awaited treaty to shield open seas beyond national jurisdictions. read more Greenpeace's Laura Meller said the success of the Lisbon conference would be measured in August.

"We have seen many declarations before, we have heard many promises, pledges and voluntary commitments," said Meller. "But if declarations could save the oceans they wouldn't be on the brink of collapse."

Negotiations on the treaty began in 2018 after a decade of discussions at the U.N. but member states failed to reach a consensus in March.

Mining of the deep-sea was a hot topic at the conference, with Macron saying on Thursday a legal framework was needed to stop deep-sea mining from going ahead. read more

There is growing interest in deep-sea mining, along with pressure from some environmental groups and governments to either ban it or at least enact appropriate regulations. read more

Several nations, such as the Pacific islands of Palau and Fiji, have called for a global moratorium on all deep-sea mining, citing environmental concerns and lack of sufficient scientific data. read more

"The momentum created this week...is a tipping point for the deep ocean, the blue heart of our planet," said Sian Owen, director of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition. "President Macron has effectively echoed the countless calls...to press 'pause' on any and all ambitions to mine the deep-sea."

Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sérgio Gonçalves; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil From U.S. Reserves Head Overseas As Gasoline Prices Stay High

More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs. The export of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Putin vows to continue war and the mood in a shelled Russian city

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the war in Ukraine according to "previously approved plans". His televised comments came as Ukrainian officials said their troops had withdrawn from Lysychansk, leaving Russian forces in control of the whole of Luhansk - one of the two regions which make up the Donbas.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Greenpeace#U N#World Leaders#Treaties#U N Ocean Conference#The World Wildlife Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 5 (Reuters) - Russian forces hit targets across Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, a day after President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the neighbouring province of Luhansk following months of gruelling attritional warfare in which both sides lost many men. read more.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Putin presses on after Lysychansk capture

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the offensive in Ukraine after Russia captured the city of Lysychansk. Mr Putin was shown on Russian TV calling on forces on other fronts to pursue their aims according to "previously approved plans". The capture means that all of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Oil Rises as Tight Supply Trumps Recession Fears

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday as supply concerns driven by lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions against Russia outweighed fears of a demand-sapping global recession. Euro zone inflation hit yet another record high in June, strengthening the case for rapid European Central Bank rate increases, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UN rights mission finds 'probable' mass graves in Libya

GENEVA, July 4 (Reuters) - A U.N.-appointed mission to Libya said on Monday there are "probable mass graves" yet to be investigated, possibly as many as 100, in a town where hundreds of bodies have already been found, and it urged Tripoli to keep searching.
AFRICA
Reuters

Reuters

483K+
Followers
340K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy