ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EU agrees to tame 'Wild West' with new crypto market rules

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GO2oJ_0gSb4fsc00

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters - Cryptocurrency companies will need a licence and customer safeguards to issue and sell digital tokens in the European Union under groundbreaking new rules agreed by the bloc to tame a volatile "Wild West" market.

Globally, crypto assets are largely unregulated, with national operators in the EU only required to show controls for combating money laundering.

Representatives from the European Parliament and EU states thrashed out a deal late on Thursday on its Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) law.

"Today we put order in the Wild West of crypto assets and set clear rules for a harmonised market," said Stefan Berger, a German centre-right lawmaker who led negotiations.

"The recent fall in the value of digital currencies shows us how highly risky and speculative they are and that it is fundamental to act," Berger said.

Crypto markets have tumbled this year as investors worried about rising interest rates, leading to the collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin and the freezing of withdrawals and transfers by major crypto firms Celsius Network and Voyager Digital. read more

Bitcoin, the biggest token, has slumped some 70% since its November record of $69,000, dragging down the overall market.

PROTECTING CONSUMERS

The landmark regulation confirms the EU's role as a standard-setter for digital issues, EU states said.

"Crypto-asset service providers will have to respect strong requirements to protect consumers' wallets and become liable in case they lose investors' crypto-assets," they added.

The new law will need formal rubberstamping by the European Parliament and EU states to become law, followed by an implementation period. read more

It gives issuers of crypto assets and providers of related services a "passport" to serve clients across the EU from a single base.

Holders of stablecoins - a type of crypto designed to hold a steady value - will be offered a claim at any time and free of charge by the issuer, with all stablecoins supervised by the bloc's banking watchdog.

Robert Kopitsch, secretary general of the Blockchain for Europe lobby group that includes the major exchanges Binance and Crypto.com, said the rules were "a mixed bag" adding the group feared "that stablecoins will basically have no ways to be profitable."

However, Coinbase Global Inc , a major global crypto exchange, said in a blog on Friday the comprehensive new framework was "exciting," providing regulatory certainty to the market, and raising industry standards.

"A harmonized single set of rules for the entire EU will enable us to invest, accelerate, and scale our growth efforts across the entire bloc."

AFME, a financial markets industry body, said the rules would reduce fragmentation and underpin the development of a robust and well-functioning market.

More clarity is needed, however, to ensure that custodians of crypto assets are only on the hook in cases of negligence or misconduct, and not for events beyond their control, such as a nation state hack, AFME said.

NFT COMPROMISE

Many states have long opposed including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital assets representing objects from art to videos.

But under pressure from EU lawmakers, Thursday's compromise foresees that NFTs will be excluded "except if they fall under existing crypto-asset categories".

Brussels will assess within 18 months whether standalone rules are needed for NFTs.

National regulators will be responsible for licensing crypto firms, but they will have to keep the EU's securities watchdog ESMA informed about large operators.

ESMA will develop standards for crypto companies to disclose information on their environmental and climate footprint.

The United States and Britain, two major crypto centres, have yet to approve similar rules.

Circle, the company behind the major USD Coin stablecoin called the rules "a significant milestone."

"While no comprehensive body of rules is perfect ... it nonetheless provides practical solutions to issues that other jurisdictions are just beginning to grapple with," it wrote in a blog.

Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and John O'Donnell in Frankfurt Editing by Mark Potter, Jonathan Oatis, Gareth Jones, Paul Simao and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Russia's new 100 rouble banknote is impossible to withdraw from ATMs after Western firms that program cash machine quit the country following Ukraine invasion

Russia’s new 100 rouble banknotes are impossible to withdraw from ATMs because the Western companies that programmed them have left the country. The Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier, a memorial to one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War due to the high Soviet casualties, features on the new banknote.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#The European Union#The European Parliament#German#Wal
CoinTelegraph

What determines the Bitcoin price?

Market forces called supply and demand influence Bitcoin's price. The price typically decreases when there are more sellers or vice-versa. Bitcoin (BTC) is a digital coin, which is not issued by any government or legal body, in contrast to fiat currencies like the dollar, pound, euro and yen. To create, store and move BTC, a dispersed network of users and cryptographic protocols are required.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Bitcoin Falls Below $19,000, Further Shaking Crypto Markets

(Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 6.1% to $18,866.77 at 2004 GMT on Thursday, putting the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency down $1,226.41 from its previous close and down 60.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Several big players in the cryptocurrency markets have had difficulties, and further declines could...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Rival Tumbles As Hackers Drain About $100,000,000 From Its Crypto Bridge

One Ethereum (ETH) competitor is taking a massive hit after hackers drained approximately $100 million worth of crypto from its cross-chain bridge. The Harmony (ONE) team says the breach occurred on the morning of June 24th on the Horizon bridge, which enables users to move crypto assets between Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Harmony.
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Faces Crash to $600 as Crypto Bear Persists

Ethereum has retraced by more than 20% over the past four days. Meanwhile, nearly 193,000 Ethereum has been sent to crypto exchanges. Further selling pressure could trigger a correction toward $600. Ethereum looks like it’s at risk of a steep correction as crypto’s rocky June draws to a close. Market...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin might be on another precipice. A technical analyst says another crash could be coming for the world's biggest crypto.

Happy Friday readers. Phil Rosen here — boy am I glad to see you today. As a final send-off before the long weekend, I wanted to share some more chipper news…. But in a bear market that's harder to come by. So instead, I'll be explaining the crypto downturn, and why a top analyst says bitcoin still has plenty of room to fall (even though it just sagged below $19,000 yesterday).
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

483K+
Followers
340K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy