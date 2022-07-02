Former New Hope, Southern Miss hooper Tyler Stevenson commits to MSU

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s softball staff is here to stay. Director of Athletics John Cohen inked head coach Samantha Ricketts to a four-year extension that will keep her in Maroon and White through 2026. Four years is the maximum contract term allowable under Mississippi law. In turn, Ricketts...
Mississippi State has been active in the transfer portal across multiple sports as of late and men's basketball is no exception. Chris Jans' team gained Southern Miss transfer forward Tyler Stevenson through the portal on Friday, something that could make a notable difference when the Bulldogs get back to the court considering just how much of a difference-maker Stevenson was for the Golden Eagles.
Joe Koury has some major potential when he finally becomes a college offensive lineman in a few years. The class of 2024 prospect out of Madison Central (Miss.) High School was on full display Wednesday at the Southern Elite Combine at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Miss. Koury had, as...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “I’ve had rare better feelings in my life,” said Drew Boyd. The former Southern Miss pitcher not talking about a win, but rather his acceptance into medical school. “And I opened it and was like ‘Is this what I think it is?’ And...
Tylertown graduate Jordan Anthony has been named the Mississippi Gatorade Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. This is his second time earning the honor. He also has qualified to compete with the Team USA Under-20 team in Colombia later this month. Anthony won the high school 3A state tournament this year in the […]
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Contestants from across the Magnolia State are in Tupelo for a unique beauty pageant. Miss Mississippi Volunteer Rachel Shumaker greeted each contestant as they arrived to register at the Performing Arts Center at Tupelo High School. Shumaker, who is from Pontotoc, was crowned the winner of the first Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant last summer and says it’s been the experience of a lifetime.
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been almost a full week since a new Miss Mississippi was crowned, and Emmie Perkins said she's still getting used to her new title. "I think I'm still living in shock, and every single day I wake up and it hits me that this is my new life, this is my new challenge, and I can't wait to hit the ground running," Perkins said.
Smithville was led by a big senior class last year, now that they are gone, the responsibility falls on many of the juniors. “Our juniors are having to be our seniors this year and next year also,” coach Chad Collums said. “They’ve done a very good job of stepping in for those seniors last year.”
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – On a day when the United States celebrates its independence, North Mississippi mourns the passing of one her heroes. Caledonia resident Bradford Freeman joined the rest of his “Band of Brothers” Sunday July 3rd. Freeman, a World War Two veteran was the last...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weather is the make or break for Smith County’s prized watermelons. Brenda Langham and her family have been selling Smith County watermelons and other produce from the Old Farmers’ Market in Jackson for decades. So, 3 on Your Side went straight to the source to find out how this year’s crop is doing.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – AirBnBs have become a popular choice for people who prefer to live like a local during a trip to a new place. These accommodations are hosted by every day people, not hotel companies. Each spot feels unique and gives travelers a peek into local living. The Pine Belt offers plenty of […]
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend saw two, large high school reunions in the Pine Belt. The national Oak Park High School Alumni Association (NOPHSAA) in Laurel and the EUROHA (Eureka-Royal Street-Rowan-Hattiesburg High) Alumni Association in Hattiesburg each welcomed hundreds of former students for dances, parades and other activities.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A lot of places in the Pine Belt have community-wide Independence Day celebrations. Some residents, however, choose to celebrate at home with family and friends. In Hattiesburg, for example, the Burkett family held a pool party. They invited several friends, and a few family members drove...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital (FGH) and its Critical Car-Patient Care Services administrative director, Bryan Buckley, received Spero Awards for work in organ donation. According to Pine Belt News, the awards were presented by the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) during its 9th annual award ceremony on Thursday. Forrest General Hospital was recipient […]
A Mississippi man was killed Sunday when his car collided with a tree while he ran from state troopers trying to stop him for speeding, officials reported. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said Carlos Forshee, 35, of Okolona, died Sunday when his BMW car left County Road 506 in Lee County and collided with a tree.
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Okolona died over the weekend when his BMW crashed into a tree while fleeing one of its troopers. He is identified as Carlos Forshee, 35, and he died Sunday where the crash happened in south Lee County on County Road 506.
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs continue to battle their way closer to triple digits, potentially reaching that mark next Tuesday. Potential relief in the form of rain is minimal throughout the week, maximizing with the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. WEDNESDAY: The status quo holds Wednesday, as afternoon temperatures...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday, the Mississippi Development Authority announced the details of a new manufacturing operation coming to Starkville. Columbia Industries is investing $9.549 million dollars to relocate from Hillsboro, Oregon to Starkville, Mississippi to create 62 new jobs they hope to fill by 2023. “Columbia Industries contacted...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces a felony malicious mischief charge following an incident in Hattiesburg that happened on Saturday, July 2. Hattiesburg police said Christopher Chest, 41, was caught in the act of kicking out window panes around 4:00 a.m. on James Street. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a church burglary. Police said the man broke into a utility trailer at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on West 4th Street on Monday, June 6. Anyone with information about the man can call […]
