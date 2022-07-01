ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

LISTEN: Summer Theatre Series returns to the Rochester Opera House

By City of Rochester, NH
rochesternhnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, Matt talks to Jenry Towle from the Rochester Opera House about...

rochesternhnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Manchester residents celebrate Independence Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester held its annual Independence Day celebration at Arms Park on Sunday. Local businesses told News 9 they were thrilled to make their returns after having to sit out the last few years due to the pandemic. "It is awesome to be back,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Long Lost Attraction: The Infamous Haunted Mansion at Funtown in Saco, Maine

It may be one of those childhood memories that you can't shake. A family trip to Funtown in the late 80s through the early-to-mid 90s was filled with a few crystal clear memories as your approached the park. You'd see the rollercoaster, the log flume, and something else that unmistakably caught your eye. A somewhat dilapidated gray-greenish house with boarded up windows. It wasn't there by mistake. No, that was the Haunted Mansion, a short-lived but beloved attraction for so many Funtown visitors for a decade.
SACO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NH
Rochester, NH
Entertainment
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: My life growing up in Manchester

Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. “This isn’t the same town I grew up in!” I hear that said over and over again, and this is from people a lot younger than I. Well, I’ll tell you how it was before you all were around. I was born in 1950. We lived on Grove Street. That was the Greek section of town, Auburn Street, Cedar Street, Spruce Street, etc. My mom told me how no one locked their doors around there, how the kids went from house to house, how it was one big family. My grandparents had a grocery store as did many Greeks, and they lived in an apartment above the store. My grandfather had this great idea that he would get a goat and slaughter it for Easter dinner. The goat lived with the family and, of course, became part of the family. The kids fed him and took him out for walks and he became the neighborhood celebrity. When Easter came Grandpa took the goat and had it slaughtered. At the big dinner the kids cried because he had killed their pet, so no one would eat. Well, my grandfather decided to set the example and he grabbed a handful of goat meat to eat, but the kids went nuts, crying and screaming until he took the tray of meat and had to throw it away. So much for that bright idea.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

What’s Lined Up for Thunder Over NH in 2023?

The beginning of July is roughly 430 days until the next Thunder over New Hampshire air show at the Pease Air National Guard Base but who's counting?. The free event is scheduled to return the weekend of Sept. 9 and 10, 2023 and will be one of the major Portsmouth 400 events. Considering it was ten years between shows between 2011 and 2021 the two year wait is bearable.
WMUR.com

Tourists, locals enjoy busy holiday weekend in Lakes Region

BELMONT, N.H. — The Fourth of July weekend has had perfect weather to be on the water and marinas in the Lakes Region say they are jam-packed this holiday weekend. "You're building family memories. No better way to do it than being on the water with your family," said Mark Souda with Winnisquam Marine.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

A girl's wish comes true in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Romping outside in her sun dress and backpack, eight-year-old Beatrice Linder is a happy child enjoying summer vacation. Her enthusiasm is as ineffable as her smile, and now she has something extraordinary to make her joyful — and grateful. Her longtime wish has come true. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#House#Summer Theatre Camp#Apple Google
laconiadailysun.com

Innisfree Bookshop to open second location in Laconia

LACONIA — The idea of opening a second Innisfree Bookshop location had been in the back of owner Casey Gerken’s mind for some time. But, watching Main Street in Laconia come into a stage of renewed vibrancy, she heard that dream for a second location call to her with urgency.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSCAWEN, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

The Brook is Now America’s Largest Charity Casino

Following a multi-year, multi-million dollar expansion and remodel, The Brook is now America’s largest charity casino. The former Seabrook Greyhound Park in Seabrook has been transformed into a 90,000 square-foot casino entertainment center. In May, The Brook was the first casino in New England to debut historical horse racing...
SEABROOK, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Google
MassLive.com

What’s the trick to winning a $1 million lottery prize? After selling multiple winning tickets, Mass. gas station owner credits ‘volume’

A gas station in Methuen has been deemed as “lucky” after it has sold five big prizes in the past two months. But is there a trick to all the luck?. Ted’s Stateline Mobil’s seemingly lucky streak started on May 3 when a customer claimed the $1 million prize from a winning ticket sold from there for the instant ticket game “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins.” Rebecca Wilson then claimed a $1 million winning ticket from the store on May 18.
METHUEN, MA
hamlethub.com

University of New Hampshire Announces May 2022 Graduates

The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 2022. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.
DURHAM, CT
manchesterinklink.com

Fisher Cats win by a whole heck of a lot

PORTLAND, MAINE – The Portland Sea Dogs probably wish Chris Sale could have pitched again on Friday. A day after the Red Sox ace’s rehab start catapulted the Sea Dogs to a blowout win, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat Portland about as convincingly as any baseball team can beat another one, winning 16-0.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing 9-year-old Lowell boy found

LOWELL, Mass. — Police have located a missing boy from Lowell. Police said Saturday night Lebon Asumani, 9, has been found. They issued an alert for Lebon after he had not been seen since 11 a.m. in the area of Lilley Avenue and Centralville. Anyone with information is asked...
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

25 years ago, two tornadoes touched down in New Hampshire

Sunday marked 25 years since two tornadoes touched down in New Hampshire on the same afternoon. They happened on July 3, 1997. The first twister, an EF1, spun up in Swanzey. Winds over 100 miles per hour caused extensive damage to the Cheshire fairgrounds. Twenty-five minutes later, an even stronger...
SWANZEY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy