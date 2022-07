Click here to read the full article. After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday, Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run. “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in...

