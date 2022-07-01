ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

Decisions, decisions.

By Eric and Hayley
thetrek.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may not be the start we anticipated but we think good decisions have been made to set us up for a successful AT thru hike. As mentioned in our earlier post, we changed the plan due to weather and ended up starting our AT thru-hike Sunday by summiting Katahdin. We...

thetrek.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotradiomaine.com

(Local) Where To Watch 4th of July Fireworks

Join South Portland in their annual 4th of July event at Bug Light park! Enjoy some music, karaoke, performers fireworks, and more! The event starts at 4:30pm and goes until 11pm. Being known for its impressive fireworks display, Ogunquit is celebrating July 4th at the beach! They will be launching...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

There Is Good News & Bad News About Browntail Moth Rash

You can plan on itching and scratching for a while longer, Bangor. The City of Bangor gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. Browntail moths in the...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millinocket, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise in Maine

STATEWIDE — The motorcycle-car collision that took the life of a Glenburn man has sparked awareness to the rising number of motorcycle fatalities across the state. Car drivers can be the biggest danger to motor cyclists on the roads. The leading cause of motorcycle deaths is drivers missing the...
GLENBURN, ME
coast931.com

Another motorcycle-related death in Maine continues troubling trend

A motorcyclist died in a head-on crash in Corinna Friday night. Police say 60-year-old Merle Page of Corinna was driving north on Route 7 around 6:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a Chevy Silverado head on. Page was pronounced dead at the scene. He...
CORINNA, ME
whdh.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking pickup in central Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on...
CORINNA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Local Life#Rain Fall
NECN

Motorcyclist Dies In Central Maine Crash

One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on Route 7 when his motorcycle...
CORINNA, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine North central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 620 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shin Pond, or 16 miles north of Patten, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Smyrna, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Dyer Brook, Hersey, Dudley, Webbertown, Saint Croix and Moro Plantation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Guilford woman accused of embezzling $900K indicted by grand jury

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford woman accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars from her employer has been indicted by a grand jury. 51-year-old Terri Moulton is charged with theft and forgery. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office started investigating in February after the owner of DeWitt Machine & Fabrication...
GUILFORD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
foxbangor.com

Police search for burglary suspects

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for a string of burglaries that took place Thursday morning. According to Lincoln PD, a Kubota ATV was stolen from Dark Bark Mulch. They say Lincoln Public Works and Ireland’s...
LINCOLN, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor man sentenced on federal drug and firearms charges

BANGOR — A Bangor man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Nikolas Raines was sentenced to nine years in prison and four years of supervised release. Raines pleaded guilty on June 30, 2021. According to court...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy