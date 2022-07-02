ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama NewsCenter – International flavors converge in Montgomery, Alabama, at D’Road Café

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD’Road Café is a kind of crossroads of international flavor in downtown Montgomery. It’s billed as a Latin (and mainly Venezuelan) restaurant, but owner Janett Malpartida pays no mind to borders. South American cuisine is just the beginning...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Fourth of July Celebrations on the Alabama River

Boating on the Alabama River — is a Fourth of July summertime tradition for a lot of people in Selma. “Selma’s lucky. We have one of the greatest natural resources in the whole state. And that’s the Alabama River,” said Ray Hogg. The Selma engineer says...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Sun Spotlight: Virtual Air Tower; Castle Falls; APA Media Awards • Selma, AL

#selmasunnewspaper #selmaalabama #selmasunspotlight. For a city to grow economically, it really needs an airport that is controlled by a control tower maned by air traffic controllers. It makes the airport so much safer and able to handle a much higher volume of traffic than an uncontrolled airport. Craig Field is about to become a controlled airport through technology that is already in use in Europe. It’s called a virtual tower, it uses satellites, high definition cameras and computers to control an airport. The best aspect of it is it costs millions less than a physical tower and does not need to be physically located at the airport it controls. Craig Field Executive Director Jim Corrigan says The company bringing the virtual tower to Craig is Advanced ATC and they’ll start by setting up an academy where they will train air traffic controllers as well as be the home base to control up to 40 airports around the country. Building 349 at Craig is being renovated to house the control center and the academy, the dorms next door are being renovated to house the academy students. The old tower at Craig that was in use when it was a military base would be way to costly to renovate and update.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

History Continues to be Made with Lions Club Barbecue in Prattville on July 4

Follow the page at https://www.facebook.com/PrattHistory. Today there will be a Patriotic Concert at the Doster Center at 3 p.m. Sunday is filled with activities in Prattville! Among them is the Prattville Lions Club Barbecue from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pratt Park Monday! Some of the best barbecue around will be available, and all proceeds benefit the community!
PRATTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Montgomery, AL
Government
Montgomery, AL
Lifestyle
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Restaurants
alabamanews.net

Prattville’s Cardboard Boat Race is Back for Independence Day

As part of Prattville’s Independence Day festivities, the city held their cardboard boat race at Pratt Pool. The 17 racers built their boats with cardboard boxes and duct tape then competed against the other racers in the pool for the fastest times. Some boats fell apart once they got in the water, but others held on until reaching the finish line. This is the first time some people have done the race since it was last held in 2019.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Autaugaville Sunflower Fields Now Open to the Public

The sunflower fields in Autaugaville opened their gates for the public and the flowers are in full bloom. The fields are open everyday from sunrise to sunset for the 10 days the sunflowers are in bloom. The Autaugaville sunflower fields have only been around since 2016 but have already become...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
AUBURN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Taking care of tomatoes

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Tomatoes are by far the most popular plant in the vegetable garden but can also be the most problematic. Eliminate the questions and begin the official summer season with proper tomato care. Weather, garden insects and environmental disorders–as well as viral, fungal and bacterial problems–are all challenges...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Converge#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Latin#Venezuelan#South American
alabamaliving.coop

Take a wild ride at the Alabama Safari Park

Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

City of Prattville Patriotic Concert Performed for Community

The City of Prattville held a concert as part of their Independence Day celebrations. They held their Patriotic Concert at the Doster Memorial Community Center. The patriotic pieces were performed by the Prattville Pops and Community Chorus. This concert was one of a few events Prattville has had over the...
PRATTVILLE, AL
munaluchi

Modern Engagement Session in Montgomery, Alabama

College sweethearts celebrate their love in a modern engagement session in Alabama. Joyce & Corbett’s love story began while attending Alabama State University. Both studying Rehabilitation Services, they were first introduced in a formal classroom setting. However, they soon discovered they had a lot more in common than just their studies. Their passion for helping others, traveling, and trying new food spots together led them to love – and now forever!
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville to Honor 100-Year-Old Veteran as Grand Marshal at 4th of July Festivities; See All Events

The City of Prattville has announced that this year’s 4th of July Parade theme is “Hometown Heroes.” In appreciation for his service, Colonel Harold Howell will serve as Grand Marshal at the Independence Day Parade, on Monday, July 4th. Colonel Howell was a Torpedoman 3rd Class on the USS Wilson and USS Gregory in the Navy during WWII.
PRATTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
elmoreautauganews.com

HSEC Pet of the Week is Copper! A Big Hound but a Wonderful House Dog

Copper is a five-year old male Walker Hound, about 70 lbs. Copper is NOT a hunting coonhound as he would much prefer being on your couch in the A/C. He is a wonderful dog, good with other dogs, loves kids, housetrained, bit of a puller on a leash but only because he wants to be INSIDE! Love big hounds but also want a house dog – Copper is your man!
WETUMPKA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Karmello English, 4-star WR out of Phenix City, Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Karmello English plans to play in the SEC, and the 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama (Central) has announced his commitment. English announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday, as the 5-foot-11 and 175-pound prospect had a reported 15 offers. He’s rated the No. 23 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the fourth commitment for Auburn in the class of 2023.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Historical homes you can own in the Opelika area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Opelika. Just blocks from downtown Opelika on one of the city's most desirable streets in the beautiful Northside Historic District! Large porches! Gorgeous leaded glass front door w/side lights leads you into the great rm w/French doors to screened porch. Large original windows, original hardwood floors, picture rail, plantation shutters & other beautiful historic details can be found throughout! Great rm & dining rm each have coffered ceilings, wainscoting, original mantles/tile surrounds, w/large pocket doors separating them. Kitchen is a great sized space w/many possibilities including original pot belly stove! Two large bdrms downstairs along w/ample closets & shared bath complete w/claw foot tub. Neat little reading nook near the back door & full sized laundry w/washboard cast iron sink. Upstairs is a large bdrm w/walk in closet, small bdrm, full bath & huge bonus rm! Spacious backyard, attached carport & workshop! Too much to list! Metal roof is approx 10 years old. Sold strictly as is.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'They're just living their life': Here's what to do if you encounter a coyote in your neighborhood

Recent rumblings online have had residents howling, so to speak, about coyotes in northern Opelika around the fairgrounds area. Some reports have had residents concerned for their own safety as well as that of their pets. And while the city acknowledges that there are coyotes living in the area, they don’t consider them to be a concern, so long as people take the proper precautions.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Auburn residents hold protest against overturning of Roe v. Wade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many people will gather tonight to celebrate the 4th of July, but at least one other gathering was held in protest of a recent Supreme Court decision. It’s been more than a week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, but today’s holiday provided a platform for at least 50 people here in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
HBCU Gameday

Alabama State remembers sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris

Montgomery, Ala. – Alabama State University Athletics is saddened to announce the passing of Sophomore Linebacker Awysum Harris, from Decatur, Alabama. “The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable.
DECATUR, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore Commission approves Multiple Road Projects across County

The Elmore County Commission at their last regular meeting in June, appointed Conrad White to the Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority Board. The Commission approved accepting the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) recommendation to reject all bids for digitization of records, personal protective equipment, and COID-19 testing. COO Richie...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy