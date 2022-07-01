ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ward Wins 2022 Library of Congress Prize

locusmag.com
 2 days ago

Jesmyn Ward’s literary vision continues to become more expansive and piercing, addressing urgent questions about racism and social injustice being voiced by Americans… Jesmyn’s writing is precise yet magical, and...

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
Fox News

Progressives are pushing an anti-American agenda in vulnerable populations: Civil rights icon

Woodson Center president and founder Bob Woodson weighed in on the connection between Juneteenth and July 4th on "The Ingraham Angle." BOB WOODSON: It's devastating, I know, for more vulnerable populations. Particularly in the Black community, progressives are pushing this anti-American agenda and using America's birth defect of slavery as a bludgeon against the country.
SOCIETY
Fortune

5 new books to read in July

The first major biography in English of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; a novel about an all-inclusive luxury-trip-meets-clinical-trial that is too good to be true; and a futuristic thriller about climate change. Here’s a selection of new books being published this month. The Drug Trial by S.R. Masters. Available July...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Joseph Coelho announced as 12th Children’s Laureate

Performance poet, playwright and children’s author Joseph Coelho said he wants to “highlight and celebrate the power of poetry” after being announced as the new Children’s Laureate.Award-winning Coelho, 42, was presented with the Laureate medal by outgoing Waterstones Children’s Laureate, Dame Cressida Cowell, at a ceremony held in London.His acclaimed works include his Luna Loves… picture books, his dark series of Fairy Tales Gone Bad, which are reimaginings of the classics, and his young adult novel The Girl Who Became A Tree.His debut poetry collection, Werewolf Club Rules, was published in 2014 and won the CLPE CLiPPA Poetry Award the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesmyn Ward
Reason.com

Slippery Slope Counterarguments in History: Abraham Lincoln

[In 1863, Clement Vallandigham—a prominent Democratic politician and former Congressman—was arrested for making an anti-Civil-War speech, and tried before a military court on the charge of: "Publicly expressing, in violation of General Orders No. 38 … sympathy for those in arms against the Government of the United States, and declaring disloyal sentiments and opinions, with the object and purpose of weakening the power of the Government in its efforts to suppress an unlawful rebellion." Lincoln defended the arrest in part on the grounds that such measures during wartime were so obviously unpleasant to the general public as to be self-limiting, and to resist slippage:]
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

On this July Fourth, the American dream is alive and well

Can we remain hopeful about the future of our nation on the Fourth of July? Can we remain hopeful when we have witnessed multiple shootings in the last two months, extremely high inflation with fears of a coming recession, skyrocketing crime in major cities, and even more extreme polarization following the overturning of Roe v. Wade?
WASHINGTON, DC
City Journal

American Trailblazer

Washington Irving tends to be remembered only for his folktales of early America. But while “Rip Van Winkle” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” deserve their place in American literature, Irving has more to offer us. He was not only the first internationally successful American writer of the young republic but also America’s first great travel writer. Irving had an active eye, noting the national character of foreign lands and the tensions of American society at home. His writing shows the exuberance of the early American character.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy