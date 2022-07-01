Timberwolves trade Walker Kessler to Jazz in deal involving Rudy Gobert

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Just three days after Walker Kessler was introduced by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the organization reportedly agreed to trade him to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Timberwolves are sending Kessler along with Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and four first-round picks to the Jazz for Gobert. The Jazz gain unprotected picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027, and a top-five protected pick in 2029.

The trade is the latest move made by new Timberwolves president Tim Connelly.

It comes after the organization reportedly agreed to sign Karl-Anthony Towns to a four-year, $224 million super-max contract extension that will begin with the 2024-25 season. The Timberwolves now have a core of Towns, Gobert, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

Gobert started a five-year, $205 million extension last season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will part ways with Gobert after much speculation that a move could be made.

Gobert has spent nine years with the Jazz after the organization made him the 27th pick in 2013. He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time All-Star in Utah.

The team appears to be retooling after long-time head coach Quin Snyder resigned last month following eight seasons. Snyder guided the Jazz to a 372-264 regular-season record and six appearances in the playoffs as head coach.

Utah hired first-time head coach Will Hardy on Wednesday.

With the trade of Gobert, it is immediately unclear what the future will hold for Donovan Mitchell. The trade brought in several veteran players, plus Kessler, that could help the Jazz continue to build around him and compete in the Western Conference.

