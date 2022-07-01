ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFAF: My Sister Chose Her Best Friend To Be Child’s God Mother Instead Of Me!”

 4 days ago

Todays AFAF comes from Jazmine who says she’s hurt that her sister made someone else the God Mother of her child instead of her! Jazz says that since kids they both agreed to make that decision but as time went on her sister chose to make her best friend the god-mother instead!

Now she needs help from the Hustlers’ too decide if she’s being petty for wanting to bring the issue to her attention or if she should just let it go! Listen below and tell us who you agree with.

Need advice? Headkrack and Lore’l are here to help with Asking For A Friend on The Morning Hustle. No issue is too big or small!

