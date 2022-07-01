ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Colorado police officer went above and beyond to help a family with 2 young girls

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxgAN_0gSad2st00

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado police officer went above and beyond to help a family with two young girls.

According to the City of Fountain Government, on Thursday Officer Paige Foster with the Fountain Police Department conducted a welfare check for a two-year-old and four-year-old girl.

When Officer Foster arrived at the home, she figured out that there was no electricity and no food in the refrigerator, according to KKTV.

The CFG said that both of the girls’ parents were in the process of looking for jobs.

Officer Foster decided to go to McDonald’s and get the family some dinner and she noticed it seemed like they hadn’t eaten in a while, according to the CFG.

“Further, Officer Foster coordinated with the Salvation Army to help pay for the electricity bill and get additional food. Officer Foster arranged for the family to go to Aragon Elementary for free breakfast and lunch to make sure the family was eating regularly. She assisted getting the family’s car gassed up so they would be able to drive to the Salvation Army and Aragon,” said the CFG.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Feds seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics at California port

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $1.1 million from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. According to a news release, a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ entered the United States from Mexico just before 2 a.m. local time on June 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

HARWINTON, Conn. — (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said. The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.
HARWINTON, CT
WOKV

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
WOKV

Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday's July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the...
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

NY overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York lawmakers approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed...
ALBANY, NY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy