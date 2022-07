ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is open to engagement with Turkey, but Ankara should start 'playing by the rules', Greece's defence minister said on Tuesday. "We would like to be able to engage with Turkey but Turkey has to play by the rules. Turkey should not be playing by its own rules, especially rules like the rule of military might and unilateral actions," Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said during a conference in Athens.

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO